Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

A severe summer storm struck Chiang Rai, affecting five subdistricts with intense winds causing significant damage to temples, schools, and hospitals.

Four people sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. The governor has ordered immediate assistance and damage assessments.

The storm affected several areas in Chiang Rai province yesterday, March 18. According to the Chiang Rai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the violent storm with heavy rain and strong winds occurred between 6pm and 7.30pm, impacting two districts and five subdistricts.

The affected areas include Chom Mok Kaeo, Pa Ko Dam, Bua Sali, and Dong Mada in Mae Lao district, as well as Than Thong in Phan district.

Rainfall was reported in seven districts: Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Chan, Thoeng, Phan, Mae Lao, Wiang Chai, and Phaya Mengrai. Charin Thongsuk, the Chiang Rai governor, instructed the disaster prevention office to coordinate with district officials and local administrative organisations to assess damages and expedite aid for affected residents.

Rungroj Tanwut, the Mae Lao district chief, revealed that the storm affected 15 villages across four subdistricts for about 30 minutes. The most severely hit areas were Chom Mok Kaeo and Pa Ko Dam. Damage was reported at three government facilities: Chom Mok Kaeo Kindergarten, Pa Ko Dam School, and Mae Lao Hospital.

The hospital’s inpatient building suffered roof damage, halting services until repairs are completed, expected within three to five days. Patients were transferred to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and Somdet Phra Yannasangwon Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, a temple, Wat Huai San Don Chan, was damaged. Four people were injured, with two people in critical condition.

