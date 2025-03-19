Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
131 1 minute read
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A severe summer storm struck Chiang Rai, affecting five subdistricts with intense winds causing significant damage to temples, schools, and hospitals.

Four people sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. The governor has ordered immediate assistance and damage assessments.

The storm affected several areas in Chiang Rai province yesterday, March 18. According to the Chiang Rai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the violent storm with heavy rain and strong winds occurred between 6pm and 7.30pm, impacting two districts and five subdistricts.

The affected areas include Chom Mok Kaeo, Pa Ko Dam, Bua Sali, and Dong Mada in Mae Lao district, as well as Than Thong in Phan district.

Related Articles

Rainfall was reported in seven districts: Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Chan, Thoeng, Phan, Mae Lao, Wiang Chai, and Phaya Mengrai. Charin Thongsuk, the Chiang Rai governor, instructed the disaster prevention office to coordinate with district officials and local administrative organisations to assess damages and expedite aid for affected residents.

Rungroj Tanwut, the Mae Lao district chief, revealed that the storm affected 15 villages across four subdistricts for about 30 minutes. The most severely hit areas were Chom Mok Kaeo and Pa Ko Dam. Damage was reported at three government facilities: Chom Mok Kaeo Kindergarten, Pa Ko Dam School, and Mae Lao Hospital.

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The hospital’s inpatient building suffered roof damage, halting services until repairs are completed, expected within three to five days. Patients were transferred to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and Somdet Phra Yannasangwon Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, a temple, Wat Huai San Don Chan, was damaged. Four people were injured, with two people in critical condition.

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a powerful storm with strong winds knocked down three high-voltage electricity poles, disrupting traffic in Pathum Thani. A tire repair shop owner recalled hearing a loud crash before witnessing the poles fall.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

2 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

2 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

2 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

3 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

3 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

3 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

3 hours ago
Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht Thailand News

Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht

3 hours ago
Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings Thailand News

Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings

4 hours ago
Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man Thailand News

Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man

4 hours ago
Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft Bangkok News

Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft

4 hours ago
Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building Thailand News

Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building

4 hours ago
Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials&#8217; primate crackdown Thailand News

Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials’ primate crackdown

4 hours ago
Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam Thailand News

Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park

5 hours ago
Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer&#8217;s arrest Thailand News

Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer’s arrest

5 hours ago
Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail Crime News

Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail

5 hours ago
No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears Phuket News

No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears

5 hours ago
Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat Thailand News

Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat

5 hours ago
Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers Pattaya News

Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers

6 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer

6 hours ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
131 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

2 hours ago