Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

Two Dutch tourists have been slapped with a fine after being caught dancing provocatively in the middle of Patong’s infamous Bangla Road, Phuket, late last night, in a display that left many onlookers stunned.

At around 10.20pm yesterday, March 18, the two women were filmed dancing near Soi Sea Dragon, with the video quickly circulating on the LINE application.

The footage, showing the tourists engaging in suggestive movements that exposed their bodies, caught the attention of local police.

Patong Police swiftly intervened, identifying the women as Dutch nationals. After reviewing the video, police deemed their actions “shameful in front of the public” and promptly took action.

At around 11.30pm, patrol officers from Bangla Road brought the pair in for questioning. The women admitted to their behaviour, explaining they were filming content for social media.

Police charged the tourists with acting in a shameful manner in front of the village headman by exposing their bodies. Both women were fined 2,000 baht each, in line with local fines under case numbers 256-257/2568, reported The Phuket News.

The case was overseen by Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, with Police Lieutenant Wisanu Chumi handling the investigation.

Police have since reminded both tourists and locals to respect Thai customs and laws, especially in public spaces like Bangla Road, where inappropriate behaviour could lead to legal consequences.

