Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
352 1 minute read
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket
Photo courtesy of Tripadvisor

Two Dutch tourists have been slapped with a fine after being caught dancing provocatively in the middle of Patong’s infamous Bangla Road, Phuket, late last night, in a display that left many onlookers stunned.

At around 10.20pm yesterday, March 18, the two women were filmed dancing near Soi Sea Dragon, with the video quickly circulating on the LINE application.

The footage, showing the tourists engaging in suggestive movements that exposed their bodies, caught the attention of local police.

Patong Police swiftly intervened, identifying the women as Dutch nationals. After reviewing the video, police deemed their actions “shameful in front of the public” and promptly took action.

Related Articles

At around 11.30pm, patrol officers from Bangla Road brought the pair in for questioning. The women admitted to their behaviour, explaining they were filming content for social media.

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Police charged the tourists with acting in a shameful manner in front of the village headman by exposing their bodies. Both women were fined 2,000 baht each, in line with local fines under case numbers 256-257/2568, reported The Phuket News.

The case was overseen by Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, with Police Lieutenant Wisanu Chumi handling the investigation.

Police have since reminded both tourists and locals to respect Thai customs and laws, especially in public spaces like Bangla Road, where inappropriate behaviour could lead to legal consequences.

In similar news, a wild night on Bangla Road took a violent turn when two foreign tourists were brutally attacked by a security guard in the early hours of February 25.

The victims, from Poland, were left injured and shaken after the assault. The incident occurred after the pair visited Miami Bar on Bangla Road and then moved to Nan & Non Tour restaurant at around 1.50am.

Patong Police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the attacker, following the shocking altercation.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

1 hour ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

2 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

2 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

2 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

2 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

3 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

3 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

3 hours ago
Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht Thailand News

Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht

3 hours ago
Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings Thailand News

Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings

3 hours ago
Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man Thailand News

Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man

4 hours ago
Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft Bangkok News

Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft

4 hours ago
Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building Thailand News

Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building

4 hours ago
Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials&#8217; primate crackdown Thailand News

Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials’ primate crackdown

4 hours ago
Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam Thailand News

Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam

4 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park

5 hours ago
Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer&#8217;s arrest Thailand News

Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer’s arrest

5 hours ago
Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail Crime News

Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail

5 hours ago
No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears Phuket News

No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears

5 hours ago
Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat Thailand News

Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat

5 hours ago
Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers Pattaya News

Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers

5 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
352 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

2 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago