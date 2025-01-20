Thailand video news | Elephant panics at fireworks display, injures several at fair, ASEAN urges Myanmar junta to prioritise peace over elections

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay present compelling stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. From a panicked elephant causing injuries at a Nong Bua Lamphu fair to Bangkok’s urgent air pollution measures, the headlines highlight critical regional issues. Tragedy struck a Phuket music festival with the sudden deaths of two tourists, while a viral video of tourists misbehaving in Pattaya raises concerns. Meanwhile, tourism numbers soar, ASEAN urges peace in Myanmar, and scientists discover a fascinating deep-sea species off Vietnam. Stay tuned for these updates and more.

At a fair in Nong Bua Lamphu on January 18, an elephant panicked during a fireworks display, injuring five people as it ran through the crowd. Witnesses described the chaos as the animal, brought to the event by its handler, reacted to the fireworks’ loud noise. One injured attendee, Yananee, recounted being knocked over while carrying her grandchild, though the child was unharmed. The elephant’s handler, Mr. Sanga, explained he tried to calm the animal without success. Social media footage of the incident sparked widespread concern, prompting authorities to investigate and enforce future safety measures.

Bangkok authorities are urging residents to work from home next Monday through Wednesday as air quality is expected to worsen due to high PM2.5 levels. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt called for cooperation from businesses and public offices to mitigate health risks from hazardous air pollution. Schools may also close during this period, with directors given discretion. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has identified 80 pollution hotspots and is monitoring conditions, potentially extending remote work measures. Residents are advised to wear masks, limit outdoor exposure, and prepare for continued disruptions as the city implements proactive measures to safeguard public health.

Two tourists, an American and a Canadian, tragically died after collapsing at a music festival in Phuket on January 18. The American, Minh Nguyen Quang Phan, 32, and the Canadian, Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, 28, were rushed to Thalang Hospital but could not be revived. Initial investigations revealed no signs of trauma or foul play. Authorities are conducting toxicology tests and autopsies to determine the causes of death. Both embassies have been notified to assist the families. Police are investigating the incidents, which have cast a shadow over the festival.

A video of 5-6 Indian tourists urinating into the sea at Pattaya Beach on January 16 has sparked widespread outrage among locals and visitors. The footage, captured by a Thai holidaymaker, quickly went viral, prompting discussions on the need for stricter supervision in the popular tourist destination. Local residents and businesses have raised concerns about the incident’s impact on Pattaya’s reputation. Authorities are being urged to increase patrols, enforce public behaviour guidelines, and install multilingual signage to prevent similar incidents and protect the area’s image and environment.

A Swiss man was detained in Chumphon on January 17 after allegedly forcing his Thai wife into a speeding pickup truck, prompting a chaotic police chase. Witnesses reported the woman trying to escape the vehicle, which also carried their child. The incident stemmed from an argument over jealousy. Both the husband, Sandro, and his wife, Lamai, tested positive for methamphetamine use, claiming they used it for pain relief. Sandro faces charges for unauthorised drug use, while Lamai is also charged. The couple has been transferred to Pathio Police Station for further legal action.

Thailand welcomed over 1.3 million international tourists in the first 12 days of 2025, a 19.89% increase from the same period last year, generating 66 billion baht (US$1.9 billion) in revenue. Key visitors came from China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India, with China accounting for over 205,000 arrivals. Improved safety measures and visa processes fuelled a 35.76% rise in short-haul arrivals from China. Projections for Chinese New Year expect 1.35 million tourists and 40.66 billion baht (US$1.17 billion) in revenue, alongside 6.3 billion baht (US$182 million) from domestic tourism, reflecting a 15% growth.

ASEAN urged Myanmar’s military junta to prioritise peace and ceasefire over its planned election amid escalating civil war. During a ministerial retreat, Malaysia, as ASEAN’s 2025 chair, stressed the need for dialogue and unhindered humanitarian aid for the 20 million in need. The bloc’s five-point peace plan remains stalled, and Myanmar’s generals remain barred from ASEAN meetings for non-compliance. Meanwhile, ASEAN addressed South China Sea tensions, with members urging progress on a legally binding code of conduct as disputes with China over territorial claims and economic zones persist.

A South Korean man, Lee Tai Sik, was arrested on January 18 in Takhmao City after fleeing Phnom Penh, where a Cambodian woman’s body was discovered under a hotel bed in Boeung Keng Kang District. The victim was found on January 17 at the HOME CHIC Hotel. The suspect has been taken to Phnom Penh Police Station for questioning and further legal proceedings. Authorities continue their investigation into the murder.

Scientists have identified a new “supergiant” sea bug species, Bathynomus vaderi, off Vietnam’s coast, named after Darth Vader due to its helmet-like head. Measuring up to 32.5 cm (12.8 inches) and weighing over 1 kg (2.2 lbs), B. vaderi is one of the largest known isopods. Found in the South China Sea, it scavenges on dead animals and is vulnerable to overfishing due to its slow reproduction. Researchers hope the discovery raises awareness for sustainable practices and paves the way for further deep-sea exploration.

A family travelling on Malaysia’s East-West Highway faced a terrifying encounter with a herd of wild elephants near Pulau Banding on January 18. The elephants aggressively surrounded their car, shaking it and causing damage. Despite the panic, including the father experiencing breathing difficulties, the family followed safety precautions and escaped unharmed. A video of the incident went viral. Authorities have advised drivers to stay calm, avoid honking or using high beams, and allow elephants to pass when encountering them on the highway. Police are investigating the incident and urge caution in wildlife areas.