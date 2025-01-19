Swiss man detained after wife’s escape from speeding pickup

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2025
718 2 minutes read
Swiss man detained after wife’s escape from speeding pickup
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Chumphon on January 17, a tense situation unfolded when police were alerted to a speeding black pickup truck. Inside, a woman was reportedly trying to jump out while calling for help.

Witnesses claimed the driver, identified as a Swiss national, had allegedly forced his Thai wife into the vehicle against her will, raising concerns for her welfare. Their child was also present in the car.

Advertisements

The incident began in Lang Suan district, where witnesses captured video footage of the woman attempting to exit the moving vehicle by opening the passenger door. Rescue workers who observed the scene promptly informed the police and followed the vehicle.

The driver allegedly made threatening gestures, suggesting he might be armed. The pursuit concluded when police intercepted the vehicle in the Patho district.

Related Articles

The woman, identified as 40 year old Lamai, explained that the incident was triggered by an argument with her husband over jealousy, which escalated into a dispute.

As she tried to leave, her husband reportedly resisted, resulting in the chaotic chase. Lamai admitted to having consumed wine during the ordeal but confirmed that no weapons were involved.

Swiss man detained after wife's escape from speeding pickup | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The Swiss husband, identified only as 37 year old Sandro, is currently in police custody as investigations proceed. Both individuals have apologised for the disturbance caused.

Advertisements

During Sandro’s detention, police noted the couple’s suspicious behaviour. The vehicle emitted a strong smell of drugs, leading to urine tests for both individuals.

Initial tests returned positive results for illegal drug use. Further testing at Pathio Hospital confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in their systems.

Sandro faces charges of unauthorised methamphetamine use, while Lamai is also charged with drug use. The couple admitted to using methamphetamine to alleviate physical pain, stating they last used the drug on January 17 during their travels, reported The Pattaya News.

Both have been transferred to Pathio Police Station for legal proceedings.

Swiss man detained after wife's escape from speeding pickup | News by Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

An urgent manhunt is underway in Chumphon after a foreign man brazenly stole a car at gunpoint, with a terrified Thai mother and her two children inside. Royal Thai Police (RTP) are calling on the public to be on high alert and assist in locating the suspect and vehicle.

Facebook user Kraiwich Chanthra, also known as Oat Rescue Lang Suan, today, January 17, posted a chilling video clip detailing the dramatic incident.

The suspect, wielding a gun, forced his way into the driver’s seat, coercing the woman. The hijacking reportedly originated in Phato before the fugitive took a sharp left at Wang Takao intersection in Lang Suan district, making a beeline for Chumphon.

The RTP have now issued an APB (all points bulletin) for a black 4-door Ford bearing the Udon Thani license plate Khor Thor 2195. Workpoint News reported that the kidnapper is described as a foreigner with a gun, and his hostages, a mother and her two young children are, clearly, in dire need of help.

With the vehicle’s current whereabouts shrouded in mystery, Chumphon police have mobilised a full-scale search operation, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the police.

If anyone spots the vehicle, the RTP urges you to dial emergency services at 191 immediately, time is of the essence in this high-stakes pursuit for safety. #StaySafe

Swiss man detained after wife's escape from speeding pickup | News by Thaiger
Picture of the pickup truck held up at gunpoint courtesy of Workpoint News

Latest Thailand News
Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation Bangkok News

Fatal stabbing in Bangkok after noise complaint confrontation

7 hours ago
32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar Crime News

32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar

7 hours ago
Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video) Thailand News

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure Bangkok News

Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

9 hours ago
Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht Phuket News

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

10 hours ago
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting Crime News

Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

10 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse fire causes millions in damages

10 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025 Thailand News

Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025

10 hours ago
Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht

11 hours ago
Swiss man detained after wife&#8217;s escape from speeding pickup Crime News

Swiss man detained after wife’s escape from speeding pickup

11 hours ago
Forum debates contraceptive vaccines for wild elephant control Thailand News

Forum debates contraceptive vaccines for wild elephant control

11 hours ago
Gorilla smuggling plot uncovered after Istanbul Airport seizure Crime News

Gorilla smuggling plot uncovered after Istanbul Airport seizure

11 hours ago
Missing Chinese model found safe in Thailand, returns home Crime News

Missing Chinese model found safe in Thailand, returns home

11 hours ago
Monk charged with rape at Buriram meditation retreat Crime News

Monk charged with rape at Buriram meditation retreat

12 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap with frost on mountain tops Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap with frost on mountain tops

12 hours ago
Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win Northern Thailand News

Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win

1 day ago
Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist Crime News

Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist

1 day ago
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks Krabi News

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait Eastern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

1 day ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder Crime News

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

1 day ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video) Crime News

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

1 day ago
Thai actress Tangmo&#8217;s brother questions reenactment accuracy Bangkok News

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

1 day ago
Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery Eastern Thailand News

Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery

1 day ago
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

1 day ago
Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status Politics News

Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2025
718 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

Bangkok mall escalator malfunction leads to temporary closure

9 hours ago
Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

10 hours ago
Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

Gunman kills teacher Nak in Ayutthaya highway shooting

10 hours ago