Swiss man detained after wife’s escape from speeding pickup

In Chumphon on January 17, a tense situation unfolded when police were alerted to a speeding black pickup truck. Inside, a woman was reportedly trying to jump out while calling for help.

Witnesses claimed the driver, identified as a Swiss national, had allegedly forced his Thai wife into the vehicle against her will, raising concerns for her welfare. Their child was also present in the car.

The incident began in Lang Suan district, where witnesses captured video footage of the woman attempting to exit the moving vehicle by opening the passenger door. Rescue workers who observed the scene promptly informed the police and followed the vehicle.

The driver allegedly made threatening gestures, suggesting he might be armed. The pursuit concluded when police intercepted the vehicle in the Patho district.

The woman, identified as 40 year old Lamai, explained that the incident was triggered by an argument with her husband over jealousy, which escalated into a dispute.

As she tried to leave, her husband reportedly resisted, resulting in the chaotic chase. Lamai admitted to having consumed wine during the ordeal but confirmed that no weapons were involved.

The Swiss husband, identified only as 37 year old Sandro, is currently in police custody as investigations proceed. Both individuals have apologised for the disturbance caused.

During Sandro’s detention, police noted the couple’s suspicious behaviour. The vehicle emitted a strong smell of drugs, leading to urine tests for both individuals.

Initial tests returned positive results for illegal drug use. Further testing at Pathio Hospital confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in their systems.

Sandro faces charges of unauthorised methamphetamine use, while Lamai is also charged with drug use. The couple admitted to using methamphetamine to alleviate physical pain, stating they last used the drug on January 17 during their travels, reported The Pattaya News.

Both have been transferred to Pathio Police Station for legal proceedings.

ORIGINAL STORY: BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

An urgent manhunt is underway in Chumphon after a foreign man brazenly stole a car at gunpoint, with a terrified Thai mother and her two children inside. Royal Thai Police (RTP) are calling on the public to be on high alert and assist in locating the suspect and vehicle.

Facebook user Kraiwich Chanthra, also known as Oat Rescue Lang Suan, today, January 17, posted a chilling video clip detailing the dramatic incident.

The suspect, wielding a gun, forced his way into the driver’s seat, coercing the woman. The hijacking reportedly originated in Phato before the fugitive took a sharp left at Wang Takao intersection in Lang Suan district, making a beeline for Chumphon.

The RTP have now issued an APB (all points bulletin) for a black 4-door Ford bearing the Udon Thani license plate Khor Thor 2195. Workpoint News reported that the kidnapper is described as a foreigner with a gun, and his hostages, a mother and her two young children are, clearly, in dire need of help.

With the vehicle’s current whereabouts shrouded in mystery, Chumphon police have mobilised a full-scale search operation, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the police.

If anyone spots the vehicle, the RTP urges you to dial emergency services at 191 immediately, time is of the essence in this high-stakes pursuit for safety. #StaySafe