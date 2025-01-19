Thailand tourism surges with 1.3 million visitors in early 2025

Picture courtesy of Sumit Chinchane, Unsplash

Thailand experienced a significant influx of international tourists in the first 12 days of 2025, with over 1.3 million visitors, marking a 19.89% increase compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. Government reports attribute this surge to tourism revenue amounting to 66.089 billion baht (US$1.9 billion).

Key visitor origins included China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India, with China alone accounting for over 205,000 tourists in the initial two-week period.

Short-haul markets, particularly China, saw a remarkable 35.76% growth in arrivals, attributed to enhanced safety measures and more efficient visa processes. Meanwhile, long-haul markets such as France and the United Kingdom showed consistent growth.

Between January 6 and January 12, Thailand recorded 813,594 arrivals, with an average of 116,228 tourists per day, reflecting an 11.52% weekly increase.

For the Chinese New Year period, from January 24 to February 2, projections suggest 1.35 million international arrivals and 40.66 billion baht (US$1.17 billion) in revenue, a 10% rise from the previous year. It is expected that 287,000 of these tourists will be from China, contributing 8.8 billion baht (US$254 million) in revenue, representing a 9% increase, reported The Pattaya News.

Additionally, domestic tourism is predicted to bring in 6.3 billion baht (US$182 million), reflecting a 15% growth.

In related news, Bangkok has emerged as the top destination for Thai and foreign tourists planning to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand, according to data from the digital travel platform Agoda.

The vibrant capital outshone other popular spots, with accommodation searches surging ahead of the festivities starting January 29.

Agoda revealed on January 15, that Bangkok topped the list for Thai tourists, followed by Pattaya and Chiang Mai, which recorded year-over-year search increases of 38% and 55%, respectively.

The data also highlighted a growing interest in emerging destinations like Khon Kaen, which saw a staggering 2,964% year-over-year spike in searches.

Foreign tourists are equally drawn to Bangkok, with a 70% year-over-year rise in accommodation searches. Other favourites include Phuket, which saw an 80% increase, and Hat Yai, up by 30%.