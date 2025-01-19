Elephant panic at Nakhon Phanom fair injures five people (video)

Picture courtesy of ปิ๊กกี้ ภูรดา Facebook

An incident at the annual Nakhon Phanom Red Cross Fair, when an elephant, startled by fireworks, ran through the crowd, injuring five people. The governor ordered legal action against the elephant’s owner, who had just arrived in the area.

The event took place yesterday, January 18, during a ceremony led by Surasak Aksornkul, governor of Nakhon Phanom, to honour King Naresuan the Great. As fireworks were set off, one of two elephants brought to the fair for feeding by the public became frightened and charged through the crowd.

The elephant then disappeared into a forest approximately 2 kilometres from the scene.

Emergency services were notified, and ambulances transported the five injured individuals to Nakhon Phanom Hospital. The governor quickly instructed officials to find and secure the elephant and its owner and to monitor the condition of those injured.

About an hour later, district officials and police from Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station located the elephant, a 10 year old named Khunthong, and its owner, Rattanachai, along with two associates.

They were taken for questioning at the station, and the elephant was loaded onto a truck belonging to Rattanachai, who claimed it was transported from Surin province. He said this was the first time Khunthong had behaved in such a manner.

Police Colonel Kritidej Pathumapattananon of Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station reported coordinating with livestock officials to file charges against the elephant’s owner. Initial investigations revealed the lack of a permit for transporting the animal and no local livestock official’s approval.

Elephant accident

As for charges related to the injuries caused, the police are waiting for witness statements and have already interviewed two injured individuals.

During questioning, Rattanachai stated he had only arrived in the area that morning and was not part of another group of elephants seen earlier. He acknowledged knowing the other group as they were from the same province but different villages.

Prakaithip, who was walking with her mother and eight year old niece when the event occurred, described the elephant’s sudden appearance. Fortunately, the elephant merely brushed against them, causing them to fall but not resulting in direct injuries.

Although the hospital found no significant injuries, Prakaithip’s mother noted dizziness and nausea, prompting a return visit to the hospital.

Another injured woman, Yanee, reported severe ankle pain and was advised by doctors of a serious ligament sprain, requiring 15 days of rest. Yanee recounted the rapid sequence of events and her inability to avoid the charging elephant.

Her sister, present at the scene, initially mistook the commotion for a fireworks explosion. Yanee has filed charges against the elephant’s owner, and an interview is scheduled today, January 19. Other injured individuals have returned home.

Governor Surasak expressed regret over the incident at the fair, which marked the first day of the annual event. He noted the efforts of the chief provincial health officer in ensuring the injured were safe, reported KhaoSod.

The governor has instructed the provincial livestock department to take legal action against the elephant’s owner, emphasising the need for strict measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.