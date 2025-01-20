Two arrested after deadly teen clash in Pathum Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two suspects have been apprehended following a violent altercation involving firearms and explosives between groups of teenagers, resulting in one death and five injuries. The suspects have confessed, and a firearm has been recovered.

A concerned father is worried about his 16 year old son being questioned, claimed that he was at home during the incident.

Today, January 20, it was reported that a group of teenagers engaged in a fight using firearms and ping pong bombs, which led to the death of 20 year old Nuttawut, while five others were injured with unspecified gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred around 3.30am yesterday, January 19, in front of a convenience store in Bueng Sanan Rak subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

Following the incident, at 11pm yesterday, Police Colonel Jirawat Piamphinset, superintendent of Thanyaburi Police Station, instructed Police Lieutenant Decha Saenwa, head of investigations at Thanyaburi Police Station, to lead a team to gather details, examine CCTV footage, and utilise forensic techniques to track down the perpetrators.

The two arrested suspects are 33 year old Phumres and Auea, both facing charges under arrest warrants issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court yesterday. Phumres is accused of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and carrying them in public without permission or justification.

He has confessed to the shooting. The police have confiscated a homemade gun along with one 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Auea is facing similar charges but has denied all allegations. He has been handed over to the investigation officers for further legal proceedings.

Journalists also interviewed Somyot, a 49 year old father of a 16 year old boy, A, who was taken in for questioning by the police. Somyot stated that his son was not involved in the incident, explaining that he was at home with his partner while their son slept in his room.

Somyot explained that his son associates with certain friends who often come to their house when they face problems, and one of these friends is known as Dirty, who works at a junk shop. He learnt of the incident the next morning when police visited their home, reported KhaoSod.

Somyot admitted that his son’s group has conflicts with another group, which often arise from romantic pursuits, and he worries that his son might be wrongly charged.