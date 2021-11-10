Connect with us

Deer wearing masks, Infected tourists, Bars open yet? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.57

image
image

Tim and Jay talk about masks for pets and Deers, Government leaders in flashy shoes and Infected tourists.

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-11-10 16:45
Isn't it great how everyone in China wants to stay home for a whole year! They must really love being at home!
image
ChiangMike
2021-11-10 17:07
Yikes, Tim. You gave the “Racist in Mexico” exactly what he wanted by reading his anti-Chinese comment. Maybe it’s better to ignore such hate speech?
image
Poolie
2021-11-10 17:35
48 minutes ago, Jason said: Isn't it great how everyone in China wants to stay home for a whole year! They must really love being at home! Except the 273 on the first plane in on Monday last......and all the…
image
Poolie
2021-11-10 17:37
1 hour ago, Awa said: Regarding to the concern about if foreigners allow to buy land, then China will take over the real estate market? In the past, yes, they would. But now, no. First, China's "zero covid case" policy…
image
Awa
2021-11-10 18:35
55 minutes ago, Poolie said: Oh, yes they can and oh no you dont. Although HK and Macau are "part of China" but we have our own immigration policy (up to this moment), so I can go anywhere and I…

Welcome back to Thailand!

