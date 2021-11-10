AirAsia flights from Kuala Lumpur to Phuket return for Sandbox scheme

AirAsia has announced that it will resume its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Phuket. This comes in the wake of Thailand’s reopening to international travelers on November 1. This flight will allow visitors to enter the country through the Phuket sandbox programme.

The first flight was an Airbus A320 that took off from Kuala Lumpur at 11:15am. The route is currently being offered twice weekly. The CEO of AirAsia Malaysia intends for the airline to eventually offer more options, saying “we look forward to mounting more flights to various destinations in Thailand soon.”

Fully vaccinated visitors from Malaysia can enter the country through the Phuket Sandbox programme, assuming that they meet the requirements set by the Thai government. Guests can book a ticket now through March 30 of next year for only 50 Malaysian ringgit, which is less than 400 baht. Additionally, travelers can book hotel and flight packages through the SNAP icon on the AirAsia Super App, or receive 10% off when booking directly through hotels by using promo code AAHOTEL10.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly