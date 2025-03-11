Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two

Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

A truck carrying straw overturned and caught fire on Mittraphap Road’s central reservation at the Ton Krathin curve in Sikhio district, resulting in two injuries.

The incident occurred at 6am yesterday, March 10, when officers from Khlong Phai Police Station were notified of the accident at kilometre marker 88+500. The location is on Highway 2, near Lam Takhong Reservoir, heading towards Nakhon Ratchasima.

At the scene, they discovered the truck with registration number บม 9191 Phichit engulfed in flames. The truck was transporting a full load of straw.

Firefighters from Khlong Phai Municipality, along with volunteers from Hook 31 Rescue Unit and police, quickly cordoned off the road and began to extinguish the blaze, which had spread to public property, including concrete barriers and street lighting poles.

It took over 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, with firefighters continually dousing the area to prevent any re-ignition. The injured, a man and a woman, were transported to Sikhio Hospital for treatment.

Investigations revealed the truck was en route to deliver straw to a livestock farm in Sikhio district. As it descended the slope at the Ton Krathin curve, an area known for frequent accidents, a tyre burst, causing the truck to lose control, hit the concrete barrier, and overturn, reported KhaoSod.

This led to a spark igniting the straw. At the time of the accident, traffic was sparse, with most vehicles using the M6 motorway, preventing further damage to other vehicles.

In similar news, a fatal accident took place in Nakhon Ratchasima when a truck loaded with cassava suffered brake failure and crashed into multiple vehicles. The incident occurred on March 3 at 7.19am on Route 24, Chokchai-Det Udom Road, in Nong Bunnak subdistrict.

Tragically, a 55 year old pickup driver lost his life, while three others sustained injuries. The truck, registered in Bangkok, was carrying a full load of cassava at the time of the crash.