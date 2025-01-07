How to ride a bus in Bangkok

Photo of Polar Lwin Polar Lwin3 days agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
862 5 minutes read
How to ride a bus in Bangkok

Beyond Bangkok’s reliable BTS Skytrain and MRT subway systems, the city also offers an extensive bus network that continues to serve as a vital transportation option for residents and visitors. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Thai Smile Bus (TSB) operate a comprehensive fleet of buses that will help you get around Bangkok. Plus, it is a nice and cheaper alternative to getting around the capital.

However, for a lot of people, taking a bus in Bangkok might be daunting or alien to them so this should help get a clearer picture of how they operate.

Advertisements
How to ride a bus in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Image via Unsplash by Peter Kellfur

How to get on the right bus and where to find them

Finding your way around Bangkok’s bus system begins with locating the nearest bus stop, which is distinguished by clear signage displaying available routes along major thoroughfares. While it may seem daunting at first, modern technology has considerably simplified the process. You can use Google Maps to identify nearby stops.

Alternatively, you can also opt for different bus route planning applications such as the BMTA’s ViaBus app, TSB’s TSB Go app, or other third-party route planner apps such as Moovit.

Related Articles
How to ride a bus in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
TSB Go application | Image via MGR Online

Understanding Bangkok’s bus numbering system is very straightforward. Here is a graph of the most used route in Bangkok, as there are plenty of routes to cover. You can either look at the boring graph or go to Google Maps or route planning apps to search for your destination. It should tell you all the specifics, including which bus to take, which routes they go on, and where to get off.

The best part is, depending on where you are going, the apps give you plenty of routes to choose from.

All the particular pieces of information are also available on BMA’s official website.

Advertisements

Key bus routes in Bangkok

Euro 2 bus is a bus that meets the Euro 2 emission standards for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
NGV bus is a bus that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel.

Route Number Start Point End Point Bus Type(s)
2 Samrong Depot Pak Khlong Market Regular
3 Northern Bus Terminal (Morchit 2) Khlong San Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
4 Khlong Toei Pier Phasi Charoen Pier Regular, Air-Con
7ก Borommaratchachonnani Bus Depot Phahurat Regular
15 The Mall Thapra Sanam Luang Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
16 Northern Bus Terminal (Morchit 2) Surawong Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
18 Tha It Market Victory Monument Regular
20 Phra Jun Fort Din Daeng Pier Regular, Air-Con
21 Wat Khu Sang Chulalongkorn University Regular, Air-Con (NGV)
23 Mega Bangna Thewet Regular
24 Prachaniwet Victory Monument Regular
49 Northern Bus Terminal (Morchit 2) Hua Lamphong Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
114 Nakhorn In Lam Luk Ka Intersection Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
145 Pak Nam Bangkok Northern Bus Terminal Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
204 Bangkok City Hall Ratchawong Pier Regular, Air-Con (Euro 2)
522 Rangsit Victory Monument Air-Con (Euro 2), Air-Con (NGV)
How to ride a bus in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Image via Unsplash by Thaimaaopas

How to stop a bus

Once your desired bus approaches, make a clear hand signal to indicate your intention to board. Riding buses in Bangkok requires you to maintain a fast-paced schedule, with brief stops that require prompt boarding – particularly during peak hours.

When you enter the conductor will approach to collect your fare. Communication with the conductor is straightforward, either state your destination or display it on Google Maps, then provide payment to receive your ticket.

As you near your stop, get up and proceed toward the exit doors. While signal buttons are available, drivers typically notice if a passenger wants to exit at the next stop. In Bangkok, the bus system features several types of buses catering to different needs and preferences. Here are the main types

Types of buses

In Bangkok, the system features several types of buses that take routes and are designed differently usually denoted by different colours and markings on the buses.

BMTA

Types of buses in Bangkok
Image via Wikipedia

Air-conditioned buses

These buses provide a comfortable ride with climate control, making them popular among commuters, especially during hot weather. Personally, while fan buses are generally fun when you are stuck in gridlock traffic during rush hour, you’d wish that you took an air-conditioned bus instead!

Colour codes: White-Blue, Yellow-Orange, Beige-Blue, NGV Blue (Natural Gas Vehicle)
Fare: The fare varies depending on the distance travelled, typically ranging from 12 to 25 Baht

Types of buses in bangkok
Image via Wikipedia

TSB

Aside from BMTA’s offering, TSB also has a fleet of air-conditioned buses running around in Bangkok. For the most part, they operate on the same routes as BMTA buses do, but if you are unsure, you can always check in the route planner apps or on TSB’s website.

For the eco-conscious readers, you’d be happy to know that all of TSB’s buses are fully electric. This is part of TSB’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint in a city already known for its pollution. But beware these buses are quite quick! So be sure to find something to hold onto.

How to ride a bus in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
TSB’s HOP card | Image via TNN Thailand

Another benefit of opting for TSB’s buses is their HOP card. If you frequently travel around Bangkok on buses, these cards will prove to be beneficial. Available for purchase on any TSB bus, the card offers its holders cashless travel and a daily max fare of 40 baht. Travelling around Bangkok has never been cheaper! Just remember to add credit on the TSB Go app before your travels.

ประวัติความเป็นมา – Thai smile Group
TSB’s bus | Image via TSB

Regular or fan buses

These are non-air-conditioned buses equipped with fans. They are generally less expensive than air-conditioned options.
Colour code: Primarily cream-red.
Fare: Fixed fares usually around 8 to 10 Baht for shorter trips.

Any unwritten rules?

There aren’t any unwritten rules when it comes to public transportation in Thailand, but common sense that we all need to remember. For example, remember to give up seats to the elderly, monks, pregnant ladies, or the disabled.

But for buses, especially with newer models with two doors, always remember to enter through the front door, and exit through the rear door. This helps the flow of passengers getting onto, and getting off the bus. During rush hour, make sure that you stand towards the back of the bus or away from any doors, in general, to make way for passengers entering and exiting the bus.

Also when paying in cash, we do advise that you carry around small change for the ticket collector just so that they aren’t burdened with any large bills, especially during peak hours.

Alternatives

How to ride a bus in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Image via PNG tree

If riding buses in Bangkok and all these services still do not cater to your needs you can approach a motorcycle stand and hail one of the bike taxis to your destination. Make sure to settle the cost of the journey with the driver before getting on to the bike.

In my experience, it has never cost over 150 baht, and the nearby distance should be around 50 to 60 baht.

However you choose to go around Bangkok, there are a lot of choices to use but buses might be something that you might want to give a try. The buses in Bangkok can even get you outside of Bangkok too at stations such as Mo Chit Station.

Latest Thailand News
Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son’s girlfriend

57 minutes ago
Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son Crime News

Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son

1 hour ago
Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco&#8217;s big gamble on Bangkok Bangkok News

Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco’s big gamble on Bangkok

1 hour ago
Nong Khai man walks 500km barefoot after family dispute Eastern Thailand News

Nong Khai man walks 500km barefoot after family dispute

1 hour ago
Thai driver cites health issue after killing 6 year old boy in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai driver cites health issue after killing 6 year old boy in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Myanmar mystery: Two Chinese nationals vanish near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar mystery: Two Chinese nationals vanish near Thai border

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen couple arrested for 1 million baht amulet theft Crime News

Khon Kaen couple arrested for 1 million baht amulet theft

2 hours ago
Phuket Airport tourist cries fowl over 3,000 baht Subway sarnies Phuket News

Phuket Airport tourist cries fowl over 3,000 baht Subway sarnies

2 hours ago
Icy blast from China set to leave Thailand shivering Thailand News

Icy blast from China set to leave Thailand shivering

2 hours ago
Stay competitive in 2025 with Forex CRM provider Techysquad Finance

Stay competitive in 2025 with Forex CRM provider Techysquad

3 hours ago
Unfair pricing: Chiang Mai shooting game stall shut down (video) Chiang Mai News

Unfair pricing: Chiang Mai shooting game stall shut down (video)

3 hours ago
Chinese nationals lose 13 million baht in Bangkok crypto scam Bangkok News

Chinese nationals lose 13 million baht in Bangkok crypto scam

3 hours ago
Elderly woman injured in Nonthaburi hit-and-run, taxi flees (video) Central Thailand News

Elderly woman injured in Nonthaburi hit-and-run, taxi flees (video)

3 hours ago
Fake cop arrested at Bangkok bus terminal after swindling 400,000 baht Bangkok News

Fake cop arrested at Bangkok bus terminal after swindling 400,000 baht

3 hours ago
PM pledges to polish Phuket into a top-tier tourist hotspot Phuket News

PM pledges to polish Phuket into a top-tier tourist hotspot

3 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s traffic gridlock gets a tech-tock fix Bangkok News

Bangkok’s traffic gridlock gets a tech-tock fix

4 hours ago
Bitcoin hits the beach: Thailand’s sizzling crypto coup in Phuket Business News

Bitcoin hits the beach: Thailand’s sizzling crypto coup in Phuket

4 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 10 to 12) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 10 to 12)

5 hours ago
From heiress to hero: Thai FA Madam Pang&#8217;s journey Bangkok News

From heiress to hero: Thai FA Madam Pang’s journey

19 hours ago
Bangkok traffic speeds up 25% thanks to smart solutions Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic speeds up 25% thanks to smart solutions

19 hours ago
South Korean game show scandal: Thai influencer reveals lost earnings Crime News

South Korean game show scandal: Thai influencer reveals lost earnings

19 hours ago
Thai border police seize meth and Happy Water worth millions Crime News

Thai border police seize meth and Happy Water worth millions

19 hours ago
Panic at Pattaya pet hospital: Firefighters launch balcony rescue Crime News

Panic at Pattaya pet hospital: Firefighters launch balcony rescue

19 hours ago
Khon Kaen delivery rider fined 2,000 baht for littering Crime News

Khon Kaen delivery rider fined 2,000 baht for littering

20 hours ago
Bangkok PM2.5 lands Democrat leader&#8217;s father in hospital Bangkok News

Bangkok PM2.5 lands Democrat leader’s father in hospital

20 hours ago
Bangkok TravelLifestyleThai LifeTravel Guides
Tags
Photo of Polar Lwin Polar Lwin3 days agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
862 5 minutes read
Photo of Polar Lwin

Polar Lwin

Polar is a content writer with a passion for exploring the web. Currently studying at Stamford International University, his love for art and music drives him to constantly seek out new music genres and intriguing perspectives. Always on the hunt for fresh ideas, come get lost in his unique perspective on the world.

Related Articles

Raise your glass to RUANG KHAO SIAM SAPPHIRE, Thailand&#8217;s very own rum

Raise your glass to RUANG KHAO SIAM SAPPHIRE, Thailand’s very own rum

2 days ago
5 festivals in Phuket that are unmissable

5 festivals in Phuket that are unmissable

4 days ago
Flying too high – The risk and responsibility of modern influencers

Flying too high – The risk and responsibility of modern influencers

4 days ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 3 to 5)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 3 to 5)

1 week ago