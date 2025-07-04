Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars

A tailor in Bangkok was arrested for allegedly stealing bags from unlocked cars to solve his debts, claiming unpaid tailoring jobs led to his actions. Three victims reported losses totalling over 130,000 baht.

Yesterday, July 3, at 11pm, Police Major General Khomsit Rangsai of Bang Khun Thian Police Station led a press conference announcing the arrest of 48 year old tailor Weerachai, nicknamed Noom. He is accused of multiple thefts, targeting cars parked in the Ekachai area.

Officers recovered stolen items, including a revered amulet, a golden frame, and a grey Keeway Versilia 150 motorcycle without a licence plate.

The thief took advantage of unlocked vehicles and swiftly grabbed belongings before fleeing on his motorcycle. Stolen items included a black patterned shirt, black trousers, and a black helmet. Investigations revealed a pattern of thefts on June 14, June 22, and July 3, with losses including amulets, jewellery, and cash.

Victim Thipapa, a 32 year old vegetable vendor, recounted an incident on June 12. While making deliveries on Ekachai 33 Road and briefly speaking with a customer, her wallet was stolen and later discarded at Wat Singha.

Fortunately, a citizen found it, and police returned it to her. She expressed gratitude to the police for apprehending the suspect and warned others to beware of similar crimes.

Weerachai confessed to the crimes, claiming he acted out of financial desperation. He said he had not been paid for tailoring work completed seven months earlier, leading to his inability to pay rent and other debts. He admitted to opportunistically opening car doors without checking for occupants and using the stolen money to pay his workers, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Khomsit advised the public to always lock car doors, even when using remote keys, to prevent opportunistic crimes.

The suspect faces charges of nighttime residential burglary using a vehicle for the crime, and he is being held at Bang Khun Thian Police Station for further legal proceedings.