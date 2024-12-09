Top 5 restaurants in Cherng Talay, Thailand

Looking for the best places to eat in Cherng Talay? We’ve got you covered with these top spots. From local flavours to international cuisine, these restaurants are worth checking out.

Cherng Talay has grown into a culinary gem which blends rich Thai traditions with bold global influences. From authentic local dishes to creative fusion menus, this neighbourhood offers a dining experience that truly stands out. Here are the top restaurants that define Cherng Talay’s rich food scene.

1. NITAN

Looking for a dining experience that’s as magical as its name? NITAN, in Cherng Talay, brings modern Thai gastronomy to life. Its name means both ‘intention’ and ‘fairy tale,’ and that’s exactly what you get, a thoughtful culinary story told through every dish. Housed in a beautifully restored building, the restaurant uses Thai flavours mixed with French techniques to create a fusion that’s as innovative as it is delicious.

Their 7-course tasting menu is like a journey through Thailand’s diverse flavours, with every bite showcasing the chef’s creativity and artistry. Plus, with seating limited to just 15 guests, you’re guaranteed an intimate, exclusive experience. Think Michelin-star vibes, but with a focus on seasonal, ever-changing menus.

Location: 177, 38 Srisoonthorn Rd, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: 7pm to 10pm (closed Mondays)

What makes it special

NITAN brings modern Thai cuisine to life in a cosy, stylish setting. The restaurant sits in a beautifully renovated house with garden views.

Popular dishes

The menu stars their famous 7 Days Duck (aged duck meat served with nam khao soi sauce)and Raviolo-like Crab Dish. Their cocktail menu features creative drinks with Thai twists.

Pros Cons ✅ Beautiful setting ✅ Creative menu ✅ Excellent service ❌ Hard to book ❌ Limited seating

2. The Smokaccia Laboratory

Science and sustainability come together at The Smokaccia Laboratory, led by Chef Luca Mascolo. This isn’t just dinner, it’s an adventure in molecular gastronomy with a zero-waste ethos. Imagine watching the magic unfold as Chef Luca explains how each dish is crafted with innovative techniques right in front of you.

Their vegan tasting menu deserves a special shoutout, it proves plant-based food can be exciting and gourmet. Everything, from the food to the eco-conscious operations, reflects their commitment to doing things differently. It’s not just dinner, it’s a show, a lesson, and a taste explosion all in one.

Location: 116, Surin, 4, Cherng Thalay, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm daily

What makes it special

This spot combines a bakery and restaurant concept. They’re known for amazing bread and creative sandwiches.

Must-try items

Don’t skip their Smokaccia Bread from their homemade sourdough. The Daily Special Pizzas always pack a surprise.

Pros Cons ✅ Fresh baked goods ✅ Authentic sourdough ✅ Good for lunch ❌ Can get busy ❌ No dinner service

3. Tatonka

Tatonka has been mixing it up in Cherng Talay since 1996 with its ‘globetrotter cuisine.’ The concept blends Mediterranean and Thai influences, creating dishes that are as unique as the vine-covered courtyard where you’ll enjoy them.

From tapas-style starters perfect for sharing to mains that merge Eastern and Western techniques, this is fusion done right. Plus, the open kitchen lets you see the magic happen. Tatonka isn’t just about food, it’s about creating dining memories that stand the test of time.

Location: 34 Lagoon Rd, Cherngtalay Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: 6pm to 10pm (closed Sundays)

What makes it special

Tatonka serves up fusion dishes in a laid-back tropical setting. The menu mixes Asian flavours with Western cooking styles.

Popular picks

Try their Soft Shell Crab Curry and Duck Breast with Tamarind Sauce. The dessert menu changes weekly.

Pros Cons ✅ Fun fusion dishes ✅ Relaxed vibe ✅ Curated wine list ❌ Evening only ❌ Books up fast

4. The Siam Supper Club

Step into Siam Supper Club, and you’re transported to a world of live blues music, jazz-era decor, and classic American dishes with a modern twist. Since 1991, this spot has been an icon in Cherng Talay’s dining scene.

Their menu is all about timeless favourites done exceptionally well, paired with an impressive wine list and craft cocktails. Think prohibition-era vibes but with the quality and consistency that keeps people coming back. Whether it’s for the music, the food, or the ambiance, this place nails the supper club experience.

Location: 36 40 Lagoon Rd, Tambon Cherngtalay Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: 1pm to 12am (1pm to 7pm on Sunday)

What makes it special

This place brings old-school charm with live jazz and great steaks. The dim lighting creates a perfect dinner mood.

Best dishes

The Australian Wagyu Steaks and Fresh Oysters keep people coming back. Their Martinis are legendary in the area.

Pros Cons ✅ Live music ✅ Great steaks ✅ Cool vibe ❌ Busy season booking needed ❌ Limited Thai options

5. Suay Cherngtalay

Suay Cherngtalay is where Chef Tammasak ‘Noi’ Chootong combines his German culinary training with Thai roots to create unforgettable fusion dishes. With six consecutive years of Michelin Plate recognition, this spot is all about excellence without compromising authentic flavours.

The menu evolves regularly, keeping things fresh and exciting while staying true to Thai cooking principles. Whether you’re seated in the sleek indoor space or the tranquil garden area, you’ll get a dining experience that’s equal parts refined and soulful.

Location: 4, 177/99 Moo 6 Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: 4pm to 11pm daily

What makes it special

Suay serves modern Thai food in a casual-chic setting. The menu puts creative spins on local favourites.

Must-order dishes

The Tuna Carpaccio with Ponzu Sauce and Grilled Lemongrass Lamb Chops are crowd favourites. Save room for their Mango Sticky Rice.

Pros Cons ✅ Modern Thai food ✅ Nice atmosphere ✅ Good service ❌ Can be crowded ❌ Parking limited

Cherng Talay has so many great spots to eat, and each restaurant brings its own vibe to the table. Whether you’re in the mood for fancy dishes, creative fusion, or classic Thai flavours, this area has it all.

If you’re heading to Cherng Talay, make sure to check out these places. They’re not just about great food, they offer a dining experience you’ll want to come back for. So, which one are you trying first?

Planning your Phuket trip? Check out our 2024 Phuket ultimate travel guide for tips to make the most of your trip!