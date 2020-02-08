Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday? | The Thaiger

Events
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
For Thai buddhists the day is a day of reflection and visits to the temple. For many others it’s a day of alcohol abstinence. In fact there is always a 24 hour alcohol ban imposed on the day, from midnight to midnight.
Buddhist commemorations make up a number of the public holidays on the Thai calendar, among them is Makha Bucha Day. The Buddhist calendar traditionally uses dates based on the movement of the moon, and the third lunar month is known in Thai as ‘makha’. The term ‘makha’ comes from the word ‘Magha’ in Pali, the sacred language of the religious texts of the Theravada strand of Buddhism most widely practised in Thailand. ‘Bucha’ is a Thai word – once again deriving from the Pali language, means ‘to venerate’ or ‘to honour’.
So Makha Bucha is taken to refer to a day intended for honouring the third lunar month and, in particular, the Buddha and the teachings that he delivered on the full moon day of the fourth lunar month.
Makha Bucha Day is celebrated in other countries including Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. It first came to be celebrated in modern-day Thailand during the reign of King Rama IV, first observed only in the grounds of the royal palace and later becoming more widely recognised nationally and finally introduced as a Thai public holiday.
But the origins of Makha Bucha Day itself lies much further back, 45 years before the beginning of the Buddhist era and nine months after the Buddha is said to have achieved enlightenment. Then, on the full moon day of the third lunar month (now known as Makha Bucha Day), Buddhists believe that a meeting between the Buddha and his disciplines became a momentous and historic occasion.
Including the fact that it already fell on the auspicious occasion of a full moon, the meeting is said to have taken on four remarkable characteristics that are still recounted in Buddhist teaching today. These four elements to the gathering have also given Makha Bucha Day its nickname of the Fourfold Assembly Day.
Although Thailand has no official state religion, Theravada Buddhism is by far the majority faith observed by the Thai population, and so significant Buddhist occasions like Makha Bucha Day loom heavy in the Thai consciousness and figure prominently on the country’s calendar. Makha Bucha Day is a public holiday across Thailand, and the occasion is observed in a number of way by lay Buddhists in local communities.
As is common on all manner of Buddhist holidays in Thailand, it is common for Thai Buddhists to visit their local temple to make merit on Makha Bucha Day. While at the temple, they might also listen to Buddhist teachings, give alms to monks, recite Buddhist scriptures, and participate in the evening candlelight processions around the ordination hall that are held by many temples.
You might also like:
- Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
- 2nd annual Thailand Game Expo opens at BITEC in Bangkok
- Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
If you want to get your own insight into local celebrations of Makha Bucha Day in Thailand, simply stop by the local temple closest to wherever you are staying in Bangkok or elsewhere. Most will be happy to welcome inquisitive foreigners and to let you observe, or even participate, in processions and other activities to mark the holiday.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
Yesterday marked Thailand Inventors’ Day, when the National Research Council granted awards to outstanding researchers, inventors and innovations in the prevention of PM2.5 airborne dust and, it is thought, aerially transmitted Coronavirus, were put on display.
An air scrubber manufactured by ALPIN ELECTRONICS, an innovative high performance machine ten years in development, on display at the 5 day event. The 0.005 micron air scrubber, which can completely eliminate PM2.5, dust has already won numerous awards abroad.
Soranit Silatham, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, presided over the opening ceremony, in which 41 research works in 12 fields, 47 innovations and 51 inventions received awards.
Thailand Inventors’ Day is organised yearly in commemoration of the patent granted to the Chaipattana Aerator, the world’s first patented water aerator turbine, which was invented by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
You might also like:
- 1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
- Passenger leaps to safety as taxi crashes, driver asleep
- Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
Those interested can view the works which have won national awards at BITEC Bang Na in Bangkok until Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
2nd annual Thailand Game Expo opens at BITEC in Bangkok
AIS and M Vision have kicked off the 2nd Thailand Game Expo at the BITEC centre (Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre) in Bangna. 700,000+ visitors are expected to attend the Expo this year, which runs through to this Sunday (February 2) and product sales tipped to top 2 billion baht. The event is organised by AIS eSports.
Alistair Johnston, the MD of New Business at AIS , says the e-Sport industry and gaming business in Thailand continues to grow, with the e-port “ecosystem” spreading around the country.
“We expect the game industry to reach 27 billion baht in value by the end of this year, representing growth of around 15.8% over 2019. The majority of the revenue comes from sales of mobiles and tablets for e-sports at 19.1 billion baht, followed by PCs at 5.9 billion baht, or growth and consoles at 1.98 billion baht.”
eSports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of sport competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organised, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams. Although organized competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity – Wikipedia
It is estimated that the number of ‘gamers’ in Thailand last year stood at 16.3 million, some 24% of the entire population. Game revenue in 2019 was quoted at 13.3 billion baht, an increase of about 16.6% year-on-year. 60% of Thai gamers are below the age of 24.
“eSports is widely recognised today as a sport of the digital age that responds to the lifestyle of the millennials. We have noticed a definite trend in esports growth both in terms of active players on all platforms and the market value of game and esports in Thailand with over 23 billion baht.”
Chinese telco giant Xiaomi (Thailand) is also taking part in the event and is offering discounts of up to 1,000 baht on 2 popular smartphones. It will also be displaying its latest innovation, the Mi Mix Alpha, a 5G concept smartphone with the world’s first Surround Display. Designed with a screen ratio of more than 180.6 per cent, the product allows display in almost all areas and comes with the world’s highest 108MP camera resolution. The Mi MIX Alpha is a titanium smartphone that uses the same grade of titanium alloy as the spacecraft which is three times stronger than stainless steel while weighing less. The device also uses a sapphire glass at the area of the back camera.
You might also like:
- 1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
- Passenger leaps to safety as taxi crashes, driver asleep
- Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
PHOTO: Mi Mix Alpha, a 5G concept smartphone with the world’s first Surround Display – IT CityKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The 39th annual Cobra Gold military exercise will be held from February 24 to March 6 with 4,000 US personnel, three navy ships and one commercial vessel. Cobra Gold is an event held between the Thai and US armed forces every year. It’s the largest Asia-Pacific military exercise held each year, and is among the largest multinational military exercises in which the US participates.
The American Embassy has begun preparing for the 2020 edition by reviewing security measures protecting the 4,000 sailors expected to arrive in Pattaya next month.
Pattaya’s deputy mayor Ronakit Ekasingh welcomed Trevor Moss, the embassy’s assistant attaché for the US Navy’s Force Protection Detachment last week. FPD is responsible the security of US forces participating in military exercises abroad.
Mayoral secretary Phumpipat Kamolnart and City Manager Teerasak Jatupong briefed Moss on city hall, Tourist Police and Pattaya Police deployments and led him on a tour of Pattaya’s CCTV operations centre and the 1337 Call Centre.
The visit will include substantial charity work, including visits to the Father Ray Foundation and the child protection centre, as well as general work in the local community.
You might also like:
- Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
- Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
- 2nd annual Thailand Game Expo opens at BITEC in Bangkok
Local media report that on recent visits shore leave and liberty for US soldiers has been greatly restricted and it is highly likely that the soldiers will not be given freedom to “hit the town” on the visit due to concerns about the Wuhan Coronavirus.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Northern Thailand warned to brace for stormy weather
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Dr Li Wenliang, the face of the Wuhan Coronavirus, and failed censorship
Cast of popular TV show claim they were stiffed
Biker decapitated in Lampang
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
Health minister says no travel ban
Drought disasters plague the nation
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61
Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
Trending
- Thai Life4 hours ago
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
- Opinion4 days ago
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
- Krabi3 days ago
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
- Coronavirus4 days ago
PM calls fake virus news “biggest threat”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
- Thailand4 days ago
Alarms raised after Hunan bird flu outbreak
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – 492 people now dead, spread to 25 countries
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Cruise ships save the day in Koh Samui