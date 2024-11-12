How TikTok trends shape Thai pop culture

If you’ve noticed people in Thailand randomly breaking into TikTok dances or throwing out catchy new slang, you’re seeing TikTok’s influence in action. The platform is more than just a hub for addictive short videos, it’s reshaping Thailand’s pop culture, subtly influencing everything from fashion to the way people talk. Here’s how this digital phenomenon has woven itself into Thai youth culture and left a lasting mark on daily life.

The rise of TikTok in Thailand

TikTok’s rapid rise in Thailand proves how a single app can change the social scene almost overnight. With millions of users, especially from Gen Z and Millennials, TikTok thrives on short, engaging videos that anyone can make or follow, sparking trends that feel authentic and relatable. Plus, TikTok’s algorithm promotes local content, so Thai creators take the spotlight daily, making the app feel community-focused yet globally connected.

Part of TikTok’s charm is its accessibility. Anyone can join a trend, from dance moves to funny lip syncs. Thai youth have embraced it as a space to showcase creativity, connect with others, and spread trends that often make their way into real life.

TikTok trends shaping Thai fashion and style

TikTok’s impact on Thai fashion is impossible to miss. Scrolling through the app, you’ll see popular styles like the old-money look, blokecore (think football shirts as fashion), and the office siren style that’s become a hit among photography lovers. Other popular trends include bag charms (where people accessorise bags with mini gadgets, toys, or characters like Labubu) and the coquette style, a playful mix of cute outfits with bows and pastel colours.

Thai influencers have been key here, blending global trends with a Thai twist and even collaborating with local brands to release lines inspired by TikTok styles. Whether it’s a hairstyle, makeup look, or unique accessory, TikTok is setting the tone for what’s ‘in’ among Thai youth.

The evolution of Thai language and slang on TikTok

Language trends are another huge part of TikTok’s influence, with new slang constantly popping up. For instance, words like ‘นอย’ (noy) meaning ‘slightly annoyed,’ and ‘skibidi’ a dance-inspired term, are all over the feed, as well as the expression ‘เกิดแต่กับกู’ (kerd tae kub goo), which translates literally to ‘birthday but with me,’ has become a playful way of saying, ‘it seems like problems always find me.’

Another viral phrase is ‘ปากดี มิสแกรนด์’ (paak dee Miss Grand), which loosely means ‘to promptly fight’ and came from gaming streams by the influencer Pearkwan, or Khun Nu Orn. This phrase has become a playful way to tease others in games and is now used widely both online and in real life.

Event context: The phrase occurred during a gaming session of GTA Half City, where Pearkwan responded to a challenge from an opponent by saying, “I’m not really scared,” followed by “Aww, pak dee (talkative) Miss Grand!!!” This humorous exchange made the phrase memorable.

Note: This video contains content with potentially inappropriate actions. Viewer discretion is advised.

Thai language is so flexible and adaptable that sometimes even Thai people can barely keep up. People joke that anyone trying to troll or argue online with Thai slang will find translation tools useless. A great example is ‘Loo language,’ used in the Thai LGBTQ+ community, which twists words into Loo slang, making it almost impossible for outsiders (or AI) to understand without being in the know.

Viral challenges and their impact on Thai youth

Viral dance and song challenges are a TikTok staple, and Thailand has fully embraced this trend. Challenges based on Thai pop songs or remixed traditional music celebrate both contemporary and cultural styles, and youth from all over Thailand join in to keep the trend alive. Challenges create a shared experience, bringing young Thais together to enjoy and recreate moments that honour Thai culture in a fresh way.

But it’s not all fun and games, some challenges serve a purpose. Many highlight social issues like mental health and environmental awareness, allowing users to share personal stories or promote causes. However, the ease of access to all types of content, including those that could trigger negative emotions, is a downside.

Parents and teachers have raised concerns over certain challenges that may negatively impact mental health. So, as always, it’s wise to be aware of what kind of content you’re absorbing on TikTok.

On the positive side, TikTok brings fans closer to their favourite artists and trends, allowing them to engage with the community, make fan edits, and support artists in creative ways. TikTok’s ability to connect people to shared interests has become a major part of its appeal.

TikTok’s presence at Thai events and festivals

TikTok’s influence is especially visible at Thai festivals. Big celebrations like Songkran and Loy Krathong now find new life on the app, with users creating themed challenges or sharing the unique sights of these festivals. Events like ‘Awakening Bangkok 2024,’ a light art exhibition, flood TikTok feeds, blending historic Thai charm with digital art and inviting people to explore in person.

These events show that TikTok isn’t just a screen-based experience anymore, it’s integrated into real-life culture, and some events are even designed with TikTok trends in mind. TikTok has become a go-to source for finding out what’s happening locally, to the point that people often check TikTok for event info instead of Google. This integration highlights how TikTok is now a part of Thailand’s offline social world as much as it is online.

The future of TikTok trends in Thailand

So, what’s next for TikTok in Thailand? As TikTok continues to grow, it will likely keep redefining Thai pop culture. With new tech like augmented reality filters, there’s room for even more creative and immersive experiences. And as Thai influencers rise on TikTok, they’ll continue to produce trends with a distinctly local flavour.

New social platforms could enter the mix, but for now, TikTok is a major cultural driver that shows no sign of slowing down. Whether it’s the latest dance, fashion, or slang, TikTok has changed the landscape of Thai culture, proving that the digital world has a huge influence on real-life social dynamics.

TikTok’s cultural impact in a nutshell

TikTok’s rise in Thailand is a lesson in how social media can shape language, style, and lifestyle in ways that feel both new and totally authentic. The app has bridged gaps between people, creating a shared space for Thai youth to discover, enjoy, and shape trends. From local slang to globally inspired fashion, TikTok is now intertwined with daily Thai life.

So, next time you’re scrolling through TikTok and trying out a new dance, remember that you’re part of the trend too!

