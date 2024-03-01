TikTok shopping: The new trend in Thai e-commerce

Photo courtesy of The icon

TikTok has usurped traditional e-commerce giants to claim the throne as Thailand’s premier shopping platform for millennials, a survey by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) discloses.

With 4,699 respondents nationwide, the survey unveiled TikTok’s meteoric rise as an online shopping hub, particularly among the youth demographic. Renowned for its fusion of joyous content and retail therapy, TikTok pioneers Shoppertainment through engaging livestreams and snappy user-generated videos.

TPSO director, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, shed light on the shopping habits of different age groups. While shoppers aged 50 to 59 stick to Facebook due to familiarity and competitive pricing, younger consumers flock to TikTok for its vibrant atmosphere.

Original e-commerce giants like Shopee and Lazada still hold sway among older demographics, offering robust management systems and trustworthy payment options. Poonpong emphasised the pivotal role of these features in fostering trust between buyers and sellers.

The survey’s findings uncover a stark contrast in shopping preferences. Younger shoppers indulge in frequent, lighthearted purchases via social commerce channels, prioritising entertainment over expensive items. Conversely, older consumers place greater emphasis on the value and quality of goods and services, reported Thai PBS World.

In the dynamic landscape of Thailand’s retail sector, TikTok’s ascent marks a paradigm shift, where entertainment and shopping seamlessly intertwine, reshaping the way a generation approaches online commerce.

