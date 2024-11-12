Female student falls from Nakhon Ratchasima school’s 7th floor

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A female student from a prestigious girls’ school in Nakhon Ratchasima fell from the seventh floor of a school building, leaving her in a critical condition. School administrators and teachers temporarily halted classes immediately following the incident.

Police received reports of the incident today, November 12, at 11.15am. The accident occurred at a well-known secondary school under the jurisdiction of the Secondary Education Service Area Office Nakhon Ratchasima. Responding officers found shattered tinted glass on the second-floor rooftop of the Chalermprakiat Building, where the student, in her third year of secondary education, had fallen from the seventh floor.

The injured student was promptly taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital by emergency services. Her condition was described as precarious. The incident unfolded during school hours, causing shock and panic among her peers, who witnessed the fall.

Consequently, the school’s management and teachers announced an immediate suspension of classes through the public address system. They prohibited the dissemination of news and photographs, ensuring that unauthorised individuals were not allowed onto the premises.

Reports indicate that similar incidents have occurred previously in Nakhon Ratchasima, with four cases reported in different schools. The first incident, in 2022, involved a female student in her second year of secondary education.

The second case was a male student in his sixth year. The third incident involved another third-year student, while the latest, on June 24, concerned a sixth-year student. These incidents have been attributed to personal issues and depression, said one of the teachers.

“It is a tragedy, and we are all deeply concerned for the student’s well-being. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

The school community is understandably shaken by the event. Students and staff are being offered counselling services to help process the trauma of witnessing such a distressing incident. The school has also implemented additional safety measures to prevent future occurrences, including reviewing and reinforcing existing policies and infrastructure, reported KhaoSod.

An official from the education office stated, “We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students. Investigations are underway to understand the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

