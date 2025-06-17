India tragedy: Black box recovered from fatal flight

India forms committee to investigate crash, report due in 3 months

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
India tragedy: Black box recovered from fatal flight
The recovery of the black box from last week’s deadly Air India crash marks a crucial step in the investigation, potentially revealing vital insights into the cause of the tragic accident.

Tragedy struck last Thursday, June 12, as Air India’s London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing at least 270 people, including most of the passengers. Now, as the investigation ramps up, officials have made a crucial breakthrough by recovering the plane’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR), a key step in uncovering what went wrong.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, part of Air India’s fleet, went down less than a minute after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The crash occurred when the plane collided with a building housing doctors at BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital. The crash scene is still a grim sight as investigators continue to gather evidence, with the flight data recorder (FDR) already retrieved from the debris on Friday, June 13.

Both the CVR and FDR form the black box, essential for reconstructing the final moments of a flight and determining its cause. The black box, often misunderstood, is two bright orange devices designed to survive crashes, making it easier to recover vital information.

The investigation is being led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with support from international teams, including experts from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

American aviation officials from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also investigating the crash, as the aircraft was made in the United States. This is in line with international protocols for incidents involving foreign-manufactured planes.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has set up a high-level committee to delve deeper into the crash. This committee is expected to release a preliminary report within three months, recommending new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent future disasters, reported BBC News.

Families of the victims are still grappling with disbelief and heartbreak. The painstaking process of identifying victims has seen at least 90 victims identified through DNA matching so far, but many families remain in limbo, waiting for the remains of their loved ones.

One identified victim is Vijay Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat, who will be honoured with a state funeral in Rajkot. For others, the agonising wait for closure continues.

As bodies continue to be processed, families like that of Mistry Jignesh, who is anxiously awaiting news of his niece, are overwhelmed with frustration. The search for missing victims is ongoing, and as the investigation progresses, the quest for answers grows more urgent.

