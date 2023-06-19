Ecuadorian woman dies again after recovering during own funeral

Picture courtesy of Ecuador Comunicación

Bella Montoya, the 76 year old Ecuadorian woman who famously revived during her own funeral, passed away again on June 16 after receiving seven days of intensive care at Babahoyo Hospital. Her demise has been confirmed by Ecuador’s Ministry of Health, attributing her death to an ischemic stroke, BBC reported.

Bella Montoya’s son Gilbert Barbeira spoke to the press, stating that his mother had truly passed away this time and that his life would never be the same. The family held another funeral, burying Montoya’s body in a public cemetery in their hometown. Local media reported that Montoya had a condition called “catalepsy”, which causes seizures, unconsciousness, and a stiffening of the body. It is suggested that the initial misdiagnosis of her death might have been due to this condition.

Ecuador‘s health ministry has formed a commission of experts to investigate the treatment process and the prematurely issued death certificate for Montoya. The ministry’s statement added that she had remained under “permanent surveillance” while at the hospital.

Following her death on June 16, Montoya was taken back to the same funeral home for burial at a public cemetery, as reported by the local media. They also mentioned her catalepsy condition, which may have led to the initial misunderstanding of her death last week.

