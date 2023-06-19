Facebook fraud: Lavish lifestyle of Thai duo results in arrest for 20 million baht scam

Photo by CIB, via The Phuket News.

A fraud scheme operated through Facebook has led to the arrest of a Thai couple in Phuket. The couple, a 37 year old man and a 34 year old woman, allegedly attracted victims to their deception by posting images of piles of cash and flaunting a luxurious lifestyle on their Facebook page. The couple cleverly executed a Facebook fraud scheme, where they enticed victims with an investment opportunity that promised high returns. Some individuals invested large sums of money, only to find they were unable to contact the couple later. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reported that the total amount swindled from victims is estimated to be over 20 million baht (approximately US$597,045).

The man and woman, both from Ayutthaya, were arrested in their rented residence in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. The exact date of their arrest was not disclosed in the CIB report. They were both wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Court for collaborating to defraud people.

The Central Investigation Bureau explained in its report that the couple created the Facebook page in early 2022 to convince potential victims to join their deceitful investment scheme. It has not yet been mentioned how the authorities managed to locate and arrest the couple, but the report confirms they will now face legal action, reported The Phuket News.

In recent news, the owner of a travel agency was caught cheating customers out of four million baht by taking their money meant for European tour deposits. This surprising scam has left many travellers upset and looking for justice. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













In other related news, Udon Thai clothing merchants have fallen victim to a 1.3 million baht online share scheme scam, resulting in significant financial hardships. They are now seeking assistance from the authorities to recover from this devastating loss and bring the perpetrators to justice. Read more HERE.

In a shocking turn of events, a supposed Thai philanthropist has swindled local residents out of millions, posing as a benevolent investor. Read more HERE.