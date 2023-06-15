Age-defying resurrection: Elderly Ecuadorian woman defies death, comes back to life (video)

PHOTO: Associated Press

In a shocking turn of events, a 76 year old Ecuadorian woman miraculously came back to life after she was pronounced dead by doctors just hours earlier. To the disbelief of her family, the woman, Bella, was found inside her coffin, breathing heavily and knocking on the lid, at her own funeral.

Bella’s son, Gilbert, recounted the moment they realised that his Ecuadorian mother was still alive, saying they were in the middle of preparing her funeral when they heard strange knocking sounds coming from the coffin. Summoning the courage, he opened the casket to find his mother wrapped in a burial shroud, desperately knocking against the coffin with all her strength. He emotionally recalls it was “very shocking.”

On Friday, June 9, Bella was rushed to a local hospital due to a suspected stroke and heart failure. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the Ecuadorian woman was pronounced dead, and her identity and death certificate paperwork were handed over to her family. After bringing her body home for the funeral, they were stunned to hear mysterious sounds emanating from her coffin. Gilbert said…

“There were about 20 of us there. After about five hours of the funeral preparation, we started hearing noises coming from the coffin. My mother was wrapped in a cloth and she was hitting the coffin from the inside. And when we looked closely, she was breathing really hard.”

A video shared online shows Bella, lying weakly in the casket, inhaling deeply after the lid was opened. Upon realising she had come “back from the dead,” family members quickly removed her from the coffin and took her back to the hospital. She is now struggling in the intensive care unit with a breathing tube.

As to what caused the hospital to pronounce Bella dead in the first place, Gilbert speculates his mother may have been misdiagnosed due to her illness, which could stiffen her body, slow down her bodily functions, and reduce her sensitivity to pain.

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health ordered an investigation into the hospital’s procedures for issuing death certificates, seeking any negligence in the process. It’s known, thus far, that Bella was admitted to the hospital due to a constricted brain vessel and cardiac arrest. She was declared dead after not responding to resuscitative efforts.

No details have been released regarding the doctor who had pronounced Bella deceased.

