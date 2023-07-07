Public humiliation drama in China sparks online debate over appropriate revenge

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A shocking case of public humiliation surfaced from an apparel store in China, where a group of middle-aged women hauled a young woman, accusing her of being a ‘mistress’, to undress in public after forcefully cutting her hair.

Online viewers in China were confronted by footage showing a violent scene of public humiliation in a clothing shop. A gang of middle-aged women barged into the store and surrounded a young woman who stood accused of being a ‘mistress.’ They acted quickly to strip her of her clothing. The lady, no matter how loudly she pleaded for mercy, got none. Her long, braided hair was also sheared off, leaving her almost bald, reported Sanook.

The middle-aged woman then dragged the shamed and scantily clad woman onto the street, exposing her stark nakedness to the onlookers’ gazes. They endeavoured to shame her as a form of revenge, a public humiliation performance that successfully garnered the attention of numerous passers-by.

However, following the release of the public humiliation video clip, heated online debates erupted. Many netizens expressed their displeasure over their spouses’ behaviour. They voiced sentiments such as, “If you want to blame someone, you should chastise your husband first!”, “What is the point of venting your anger on the woman? The root cause of this issue is your husband” and “Do you still think it’s World War II era where wives use public shaming as a court of justice?”

A significant number of online commenters pointed out that public humiliation and blame-shifting were inappropriate responses. The middle-aged women were heavily criticised for publicly shaming the accused mistress, all the whilst seemingly ignoring their husbands’ alleged misconduct. Some even went as far as comparing the incident to wartime practices where public humiliation was used as a form of punishment.

