Sick Dutchman physically assaulted by Thai neighbour in Chon Buri

Photo via MGR Online

A Dutchman with hemiparesis sought help from Thai locals after a neighbour physically assaulted him at his rental house in Chon Buri province. Police officers are trying to track down the attacker.

Locals accompanied the 72 year old foreign victim, Alphonse Huber Meijers, to the Huay Yai Police Station to officially complain about his Thai neighbour. The picture shared on MRG Online depicted Meijers wearing a blood-stained shirt and sitting on his sidecar motorcycle.

Before obtaining a statement regarding the incident, police officers rushed Meijers to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment. He sustained a severe wound to his face and nose, resulting in a significant loss of blood.

Meijers disclosed that he had engaged in a dispute with the owner of the house he was renting. The owner attempted to raise the rental fee, but he did not agree with it. While engaged in negotiations with the house owner, another Thai man, living near his residence, approached and punched him directly in his face.

The locals who assisted the Dutchman expressed their anger against the proprietor. The locals revealed that the foreign victim was old and a hemiparesis patient who should have been spared from any form of violence. Hemiparesis is a weakness or the inability to move on one side of the body, making it hard to perform everyday activities like eating or dressing.

The relationship between the attacker and the house owner was not reported.

Police are now investigating the case and searching for the attacker.

Another violent action against a foreigner in the province was reported only three days ago when a Thai minibus driver threatened to strike a Singaporean tourist with an iron bar.

The dispute was similar to what happened to the Dutchman. The minibus driver tried to charge the Singaporean man more, but he did not agree to pay, resulting in the displacement of aggression.

In April, two foreign victims faced a murder threat by a Thai motrocycle rider. The rider was arrested not long after the altercation. He admitted that he was angry because the two foreigners attempted to lower the fares from 80 baht per person to 40 baht.