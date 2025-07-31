Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video)

A 26 year old delivery rider was left shaken after he claimed he was surrounded, threatened, and assaulted by a group of furious motorcycle taxi drivers in the early hours of Tuesday.

The drama began around 11pm on Tuesday, July 29, when Narongchay Boonsom was pulling out from a parking spot on Second Road, near the Marine Plaza Hotel in South Pattaya. He told police he used his right-turn signal when a motorcycle taxi, carrying a passenger and wearing the iconic orange vest, almost slammed into his car.

“I signalled, brother,” Narongchay reportedly said after rolling down his window.

The motorbike rider wasn’t having it. He allegedly responded with a chilling warning: “You’ll see me later.”

At that point, both parties went their separate ways. But just under two hours later, around 12.50am yesterday, things escalated dramatically.

While dropping off a passenger in Soi Marine, Narongchay claims he was suddenly ambushed by five to 10 motorcycle taxi drivers who boxed in his vehicle.

“One of them shouted at me to get out,” he said, adding that he was too scared to move. That’s when the riders allegedly began striking his car.

Fearing for his life, Narongchay hit the accelerator in a panic and managed to flee the scene—though not without incident. In his rush, he reportedly collided with one of the parked motorcycles.

The entire episode was caught on video and quickly made the rounds on Thai social media, fuelling online outrage.

Both parties later showed up at the Pattaya City Police Station to file reports. The motorbike gang claimed Narongchay had sideswiped one of their bikes before fleeing the first encounter, prompting them to pursue him, The Pattaya News reported.

Second Lieutenant Phupha Hongyakul, the investigating officer, recorded statements from both sides and requested further evidence, including the now-viral video clip.

“The case will proceed with full legal scrutiny,” he said, assuring the public that police will determine who was truly at fault.