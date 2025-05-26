South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt

Ryan Turner
May 26, 2025
The victim at the police station | Photo via KhaoSod

Police in South Thailand have identified a gang responsible for violently forcing a 29 year old man to swallow a bullet in exchange for a reduced gambling debt. The incident took place in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, drawing ire from many online users due to its audacious nature.

Yesterday, May 25, in a joint investigation by senior officers from Region 9 police in Songkhla, a video circulated on social media was analysed, revealing the gang’s coercion tactics. The victim, identified as Natthawut, had accumulated a debt from online football gambling.

Natthawut’s debt amounted to 50,000 baht, owed to Suebsatthar, also known as “Not.” On December 11, 2024, Suebsatthar, along with approximately 20 associates, confronted Natthawut for repayment.

As Natthawut was unable to settle the debt, one of Suebsatthar’s associates, Rapeepong, coerced Natthawut to ingest a bullet, which was provided by another associate, Chakrapong.

The demand was made under the promise of reducing Natthawut’s debt to 30,000 baht. Fearing further harm, Natthawut complied. Following this, the gang attacked him with a baseball bat and metal rods, leaving him seriously injured.

In addition, they confiscated two motorbikes belonging to Natthawut and his father, and took 10,000 baht in cash as collateral for the unpaid debt, as reported by KhaoSod.

Investigation teams have denounced the gang’s actions as brazen and unlawful, describing them as behaving with no regard for the law.

The victim has since approached the police to give his statement and identify the perpetrators. He has also filed a formal complaint with the Hat Yai Police Station, as legal proceedings are set to follow.

Victim identifying suspects | Photo via KhaoSod

In a similar story, a 70 year old monk was attacked in his quarters in Buriram province on April 20. The attacker is suspected of having assaulted the monk over a fictitious debt of 2 million baht.

The father of the alleged 34 year old attacker claims mental instability, stating his son has been talking to himself for about a year.

South Thailand News

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

