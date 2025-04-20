Monk severely injured in Buriram over fictitious debt

Monk severely injured in Buriram over fictitious debt
Photo via KhaoSod

A 70 year old monk was severely injured after being attacked in his quarters in Buriram province. The attacker is suspected of having assaulted the monk over a fictitious debt of 2 million baht.

The father of the alleged 34 year old attacker claims mental instability, stating his son has been talking to himself for about a year.

At 7.30am today, April 20, Police Lieutenant Ongart Manoban, an investigator from Huai Rat Police Station, received a report of a monk being assaulted at a temple in Huai Rat district, Buriram province.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where they found monk Supathin severely injured. Over 50% of his body, including his face, torso, and arms, was burned, and there were sharp wounds suspected to be from a cutter.

Monk’s quarters, location of the attack | Photo via KhaoSod

Emergency personnel promptly transported the monk to the hospital. A villager is believed to be responsible for the attack as he fled from his home.

According to 75 year old monk Hua, Supathin had not spoken about any issues, but it was known that the villager had previously attacked him during his alms rounds.

Monk Hua mentioned that the villager claimed Supathin owed him 2 million baht, which he found implausible, suggesting he was delusional.

The attacker’s father, 67 year old Khian, a former village head, noted that his son often spoke to himself and falsely claimed he had received 2 million baht from a TV show, which he allegedly gave to the monk for safekeeping.

Khian insisted that his son never had such money or appeared on the show.

Village head Prie Kruechan observed that the attacker might be a habitual methamphetamine user, seeing no truth in the alleged money. It is suspected that the attacker’s hallucinations are drug-induced.

Officials are currently searching for the suspect to investigate the matter further, believing he remains in the area, reported KhaoSod.

Thailand News

