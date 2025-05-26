Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

Community reels after massive fruit loss caused by unexpected wildlife intrusion

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
50 1 minute read
Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the Khlong Takian area of Pluang subdistrict, Khao Khitchakut district, Chanthaburi province, a community faces a dire situation as wild elephants have invaded a local fruit orchard, toppling nearly 30 durian trees. This damage has resulted in the loss of almost four tonnes of durian, leading to damages exceeding 400,000 baht.

Yesterday, May 25, the issue was brought to light when journalists visited the orchard to verify reports of the wild elephants’ destruction. The orchard is owned by 33 year old Piranut Kitpiboon and 33 year old Anuwat Attawin, both of whom also work as teachers in the nearby Khlung district.

They showed the journalists the devastation in their mixed orchard, which grows durians, mangosteens, rambutans, and longkongs. The inspection revealed that more than 20 durian trees, aged between 12 and 20 years, were uprooted and left on the ground.

The area was littered with durian shells and large elephant footprints, alongside elephant dung and clear pathways where the elephants had roamed.

Related Articles

Piranut and Anuwat explained that since their father established the orchard, they had never experienced wild elephants entering the area. However, at the beginning of May, they noticed elephants starting to invade the orchard over a period of four to five days, toppling over 20 durian trees.

The most recent incident occurred on the night of May 24, when the same elephant returned and destroyed four more trees. In total, 25 trees were damaged, resulting in the loss of durians that were set to be harvested in less than a week.

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The financial impact is significant, with losses amounting to approximately 440,000 baht (US$13,570), calculated based on the current market price of 100 to 110 baht (US$3 to 3.3) per kilogramme. The orchard owners have sought help from local leaders, administrative officials, and national park staff, but the elephants continue to return. The most recent encounter was alarmingly close to their residence, just 100 metres away.

The owners are concerned about the safety of their family and neighbours and urge the government to address the wild elephant problem as a national priority. They seek a long-term solution to ensure peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants, reported KhaoSod.

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt South Thailand News

South Thailand gang forced man to swallow bullet over debt

9 seconds ago
Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht Thailand News

Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

23 seconds ago
Pheu Thai supports Yingluck&#8217;s 10bn baht rice compensation battle Thailand News

Pheu Thai supports Yingluck’s 10bn baht rice compensation battle

11 minutes ago
Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site Thailand News

Chon Buri locals flock to collect free toys from waste site

17 minutes ago
Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager Phuket Travel

Cassia and Homm Suites Laguna Phuket appoints new general manager

26 minutes ago
Teen&#8217;s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung Thailand News

Teen’s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung

30 minutes ago
Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest Northern Thailand News

Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

43 minutes ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential floods

44 minutes ago
Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province Crime News

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

20 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives Phuket News

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

21 hours ago
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

22 hours ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

23 hours ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler&#8217;s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

23 hours ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

23 hours ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

24 hours ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

24 hours ago
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

1 day ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

1 day ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

1 day ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

1 day ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

1 day ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

2 days ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Trunk and disorderly! Reckless tourist fined for wild elephant selfie

Trunk and disorderly! Reckless tourist fined for wild elephant selfie

3 weeks ago
Whirlwind devastates Chanthaburi orchard, 50 tonnes of durian lost

Whirlwind devastates Chanthaburi orchard, 50 tonnes of durian lost

Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

Monday, March 10, 2025
Wild elephant attack in Phetchabun province leaves one dead

Wild elephant attack in Phetchabun province leaves one dead

Tuesday, March 4, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x