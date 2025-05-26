Wild elephants devastate orchard in Khao Khitchakut, losses hit 440,000 baht

In the Khlong Takian area of Pluang subdistrict, Khao Khitchakut district, Chanthaburi province, a community faces a dire situation as wild elephants have invaded a local fruit orchard, toppling nearly 30 durian trees. This damage has resulted in the loss of almost four tonnes of durian, leading to damages exceeding 400,000 baht.

Yesterday, May 25, the issue was brought to light when journalists visited the orchard to verify reports of the wild elephants’ destruction. The orchard is owned by 33 year old Piranut Kitpiboon and 33 year old Anuwat Attawin, both of whom also work as teachers in the nearby Khlung district.

They showed the journalists the devastation in their mixed orchard, which grows durians, mangosteens, rambutans, and longkongs. The inspection revealed that more than 20 durian trees, aged between 12 and 20 years, were uprooted and left on the ground.

The area was littered with durian shells and large elephant footprints, alongside elephant dung and clear pathways where the elephants had roamed.

Piranut and Anuwat explained that since their father established the orchard, they had never experienced wild elephants entering the area. However, at the beginning of May, they noticed elephants starting to invade the orchard over a period of four to five days, toppling over 20 durian trees.

The most recent incident occurred on the night of May 24, when the same elephant returned and destroyed four more trees. In total, 25 trees were damaged, resulting in the loss of durians that were set to be harvested in less than a week.

The financial impact is significant, with losses amounting to approximately 440,000 baht (US$13,570), calculated based on the current market price of 100 to 110 baht (US$3 to 3.3) per kilogramme. The orchard owners have sought help from local leaders, administrative officials, and national park staff, but the elephants continue to return. The most recent encounter was alarmingly close to their residence, just 100 metres away.

The owners are concerned about the safety of their family and neighbours and urge the government to address the wild elephant problem as a national priority. They seek a long-term solution to ensure peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants, reported KhaoSod.