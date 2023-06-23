Marine police seize Vietnamese fishing vessels in Songkhla crackdown

Picture courtesy of ทั่วไทยนิวส์ Facebook

Thailand’s southern Songkhla province witnessed a series of Marine Police actions as two Vietnamese fishing vessels were seized and their crew members detained, according to authorities. These events unfolded yesterday in the waters of the southern regions of Pattani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Pol. Lt. Col. Nathapong Takaew, the deputy head of the Songkhla-based Marine Police Sub-division 7, reported today about the seizure of the first vessel. Approximately 80 nautical miles east of Songkhla’s navigation floating light, this boat, crewed by five crewmen, was discovered around 2pm trawling for sea cucumbers near Ko Losin island in Pattani.

In a subsequent action soon after the initial seizure, a separate marine police unit apprehended another Vietnamese fishing vessel—the second capture for the day. At a location roughly 44 nautical miles east of Songkhla’s navigation floating light, near Ko Kra island in Nakhon Si Thammarat, this boat had six crew members on board.

Following their capture, both boats were escorted to the marine police boat pier located in the Muang district of Songkhla province.

“Upon further investigation and processing, all eleven crew members were charged with infractions,” said Nathapong. “They are now facing accusations under the Fisheries Act of 2015, the Immigration Act of 1979, and the Navigation in Thai Waters Act of 2003.”

These interceptions and arrests underscore the ongoing vigilance of law enforcement authorities against illegal fishing activities in Thailand’s water territories.

Marine officers can be seen meticulously scrutinising one of the seized Vietnamese fishing boats. The action is ongoing.

