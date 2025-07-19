Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid

A wild Bangkok nightlife scene turned into a full-blown drug bust early yesterday morning after police swooped in on a popular entertainment venue in Wang Thonglang district, arresting a Vietnamese dealer and detaining 40 others who tested positive for drugs.

The raid was the climax of an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau into a suspected drug operation run by a Vietnamese man identified only as Van.

According to Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the bureau’s commissioner, an arrest warrant had been issued for Van on Wednesday, July 16. Officers tracked him to a bar and moved in at 2.45am yesterday, July 18.

Van was caught red-handed, allegedly carrying eight packets of the notorious party drug “happy water,” 12 packets of ketamine, and five ecstasy pills. Police say he had been distributing drugs in the Wang Thonglang area and using local nightlife venues as his base of operations.

But the night didn’t end with his arrest.

Police conducted immediate urine tests on all bar patrons and staff present at the venue. The results revealed 40 people had drugs in their system, with some also caught carrying illicit substances.

Among the more alarming finds was a 9mm firearm, reportedly seized from one of those detained.

“The nationalities of the other detainees have not yet been confirmed,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam. “All suspects are currently in custody as we proceed with legal action.”

The operation highlights growing concerns over drug circulation in Bangkok’s nightlife districts, where partygoers and traffickers often collide. Officers vowed to increase surveillance on high-risk venues and tighten security checks across the capital’s entertainment hotspots.

“Bangkok’s bars and clubs are not safe havens for criminal activity,” said a senior police officer. “We are watching.”

All 41 suspects remain in police custody as officers continue to investigate the extent of the drug network and whether additional suspects are involved, Bangkok Post reported.

This latest raid follows a string of similar busts across Thailand as police ramp up efforts to dismantle narcotics operations feeding the city’s party scene.

Investigators say Van faces multiple charges related to drug possession and distribution, and the case is expected to move quickly through the legal system.