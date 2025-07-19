Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid

Partygoers tested on the spot as officers uncover stash of pills and a loaded firearm

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 19, 2025
71 1 minute read
Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid
Pictures courtesy of Metropolitan Police Bureau Facebook

A wild Bangkok nightlife scene turned into a full-blown drug bust early yesterday morning after police swooped in on a popular entertainment venue in Wang Thonglang district, arresting a Vietnamese dealer and detaining 40 others who tested positive for drugs.

The raid was the climax of an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau into a suspected drug operation run by a Vietnamese man identified only as Van.

According to Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the bureau’s commissioner, an arrest warrant had been issued for Van on Wednesday, July 16. Officers tracked him to a bar and moved in at 2.45am yesterday, July 18.

Van was caught red-handed, allegedly carrying eight packets of the notorious party drug “happy water,” 12 packets of ketamine, and five ecstasy pills. Police say he had been distributing drugs in the Wang Thonglang area and using local nightlife venues as his base of operations.

Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid | News by Thaiger

But the night didn’t end with his arrest.

Police conducted immediate urine tests on all bar patrons and staff present at the venue. The results revealed 40 people had drugs in their system, with some also caught carrying illicit substances.

Related Articles

Among the more alarming finds was a 9mm firearm, reportedly seized from one of those detained.

“The nationalities of the other detainees have not yet been confirmed,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam. “All suspects are currently in custody as we proceed with legal action.”

The operation highlights growing concerns over drug circulation in Bangkok’s nightlife districts, where partygoers and traffickers often collide. Officers vowed to increase surveillance on high-risk venues and tighten security checks across the capital’s entertainment hotspots.

“Bangkok’s bars and clubs are not safe havens for criminal activity,” said a senior police officer. “We are watching.”

All 41 suspects remain in police custody as officers continue to investigate the extent of the drug network and whether additional suspects are involved, Bangkok Post reported.

This latest raid follows a string of similar busts across Thailand as police ramp up efforts to dismantle narcotics operations feeding the city’s party scene.

Investigators say Van faces multiple charges related to drug possession and distribution, and the case is expected to move quickly through the legal system.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese fugitive and Korean drug suspect busted in Pattaya

11 minutes ago
Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid Bangkok News

Vietnamese dealer busted in Bangkok bar drug raid

25 minutes ago
Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo Thailand News

Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo

41 minutes ago
Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident Bangkok News

Bangkok lift horror: Woman killed in goods elevator accident

1 hour ago
Maya Bay closes for conservation from August Thailand News

Maya Bay closes for conservation from August

1 hour ago
Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls Phuket News

Big Buddha deadlock: Locals demand justice, abbot stalls

2 hours ago
Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named Pattaya News

Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds

2 hours ago
Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge Central Thailand News

Newborn baby abandoned in backpack on Samut Prakan bridge

19 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi driver found dead in apartment Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi driver found dead in apartment

19 hours ago
Brit mum busted in Munich drug sting after Thailand detour Cannabis News

Brit mum busted in Munich drug sting after Thailand detour

19 hours ago
Hackers breach Thai Labour Ministry website, data safe Thailand News

Hackers breach Thai Labour Ministry website, data safe

19 hours ago
Pattaya mob attack: Bolt driver beaten by gang of 30 Pattaya News

Pattaya mob attack: Bolt driver beaten by gang of 30

19 hours ago
Paetongtarn visits rangers hurt in Ubon border blast Thailand News

Paetongtarn visits rangers hurt in Ubon border blast

19 hours ago
Aussie tourist found dead in Patong hotel bathroom Phuket News

Aussie tourist found dead in Patong hotel bathroom

20 hours ago
Pattaya police allegedly ignore sexual assault complaint against Bolt rider Pattaya News

Pattaya police allegedly ignore sexual assault complaint against Bolt rider

20 hours ago
Bangkok woman choked by foreigner in 7-Eleven fights for justice (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok woman choked by foreigner in 7-Eleven fights for justice (video)

20 hours ago
Copper conned! Aussie cop fleeced in Thai cryptocurrency scam Phuket News

Copper conned! Aussie cop fleeced in Thai cryptocurrency scam

20 hours ago
Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route Bangkok News

Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route

20 hours ago
Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror Phuket News

Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror

20 hours ago
Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge Thailand News

Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge

20 hours ago
Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht

21 hours ago
Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse Thailand News

Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse

21 hours ago
Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower Pattaya News

Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower

21 hours ago
Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse Thailand News

Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 19, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x