Connect with us

Singapore

Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Video screenshot from Facebook/Prince Shawn

A Singaporean woman who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask in public spaces has been sentenced to a 16-week jail term. According to a Coconuts report, 54 year old Phoon Chiu Yoke has pleaded guilty to 9 counts of breaching Covid-19 regulations. The woman achieved notoriety when a video of her refusing to wear a mask at the Marina Bay Sands resort went viral.

In the video, the woman, who is a retired Navy major, can be seen berating a member of staff who asked her to wear a face mask, repeatedly demanding to see the employee’s badge.

“I said to you, if you have no badge, you don’t speak to me. You have no right to ask me to do anything.”

Since that video was filmed, Singaporean residents have filmed the woman without a face mask while in public on a number of occasions, including at the supermarket and at the riverside Clarke Quay. Between December and June, the woman was also seen without a face mask outside the State Courts, the Marina Bay Sands, and the Mandarin Orchard hotel.

Coconuts reports that the woman has been in custody since July 24 and her sentence will be backdated to that date. Phoon was first charged after refusing to wear a mask at a food centre in May of last year. Following the charge, she left Singapore and flew to the UK, entering quarantine at Marina Bay Sands on her return the following month. While there, she was charged with violating quarantine rules after leaving her hotel room to visit the pool.

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Singapore8 seconds ago

Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 mins ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 241 deaths and 13,821 new cases
Chiang Mai21 mins ago

Officials search for missing girl in Chiang Mai
Sponsored16 hours ago

Phuket, the hub of the next global superyacht destination

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 mins ago

CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard
Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 mins ago

Health Ministry says don’t panic, no cases of Mu variant found in Thailand
Hua Hin1 hour ago

Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Emergency decree could be coming to an end as infections decline
World17 hours ago

Singapore approves Boeing 737 MAX for return to service
Thailand18 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
Thailand19 hours ago

3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Thailand20 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Thailand20 hours ago

Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Thailand21 hours ago

Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thailand22 hours ago

3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending