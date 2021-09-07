Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 241 deaths and 13,821 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

241 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,821 Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 16,737 recoveries.

There are now 145,465 active cases, a decline over the past several weeks. A spokesperson for the CCSA says Thailand has “passed its peak” in the latest and most severe wave of the virus where 1,279,480 confirmed infections have been recorded since April 1.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 518 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Other updates…

  • Walk-in vaccination services for foreign residents has started in Samut Sakhon, according to a spokesperson for the CCSA. Expats are included in the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign and are eligible for inoculations with the AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Pfizer vaccines, free of charge.
  • Those who have recovered from Covid-19 are advised to get regular kidney checkups. The Royal College of Physicians of Thailand says those who have been infected with Covid-19 are at risk of their kidneys losing efficiency, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

