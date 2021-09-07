Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday

Phuket is planning new screening measures for visitors starting Wednesday. The Phuket communicable disease committee announced the measures yesterday, which will require visitors who wish to see the island to provide evidence of where they are staying in Phuket with payment made in advance. Visitors will also be required to register through this website and show a QR code to officials at screening points. The measures will be enforced from Wednesday until September 14.

The officials say there will be exceptions for public health professionals who work in Phuket, and patients who need medical treatment on the island. The Nation Thailand says that patients must show evidence of a doctor’s appointment and the patient must have been vaccinated with the required doses for at least 14 days, or the patient must have recovered from Covid within 90 days. Patients will still need to show a Covid test from an RT-PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of arrival.

Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how the private sector is seeking a full reopening for the island by December 1 in order for the province to stay financially afloat. The island continues to see other woes as hospital beds are almost completely full. Last month, travellers from the UK opted to cancel their reservations and cut their trips short when the UK added Thailand to its “red list“.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

