Thailand
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Phuket is planning new screening measures for visitors starting Wednesday. The Phuket communicable disease committee announced the measures yesterday, which will require visitors who wish to see the island to provide evidence of where they are staying in Phuket with payment made in advance. Visitors will also be required to register through this website and show a QR code to officials at screening points. The measures will be enforced from Wednesday until September 14.
The officials say there will be exceptions for public health professionals who work in Phuket, and patients who need medical treatment on the island. The Nation Thailand says that patients must show evidence of a doctor’s appointment and the patient must have been vaccinated with the required doses for at least 14 days, or the patient must have recovered from Covid within 90 days. Patients will still need to show a Covid test from an RT-PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of arrival.
Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how the private sector is seeking a full reopening for the island by December 1 in order for the province to stay financially afloat. The island continues to see other woes as hospital beds are almost completely full. Last month, travellers from the UK opted to cancel their reservations and cut their trips short when the UK added Thailand to its “red list“.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
Tuesday Covid Update: 241 deaths and 13,821 new cases
Phuket, the hub of the next global superyacht destination
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Officials search for missing toddler in Chiang Mai
CCSA says easing of restrictions could lead to more infections if public lowers its guard
Health Ministry says don’t panic, no cases of Mu variant found in Thailand
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Emergency decree could be coming to an end as infections decline
Singapore approves Boeing 737 MAX for return to service
Nakhon Si Thammarat doctor says teenager suffered from cyst, not black magic
3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November
Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Politics3 days ago
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
- Economy4 days ago
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccination to debut in October
- Phuket4 days ago
Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week