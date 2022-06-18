Phuket
Young whale spotted caught in rubbish in Phuket
Another damning video is exposing the danger of Thailand’s pollution towards its wildlife, this time in Phuket. On Thursday, a fisherman spotted a young sperm whale stuck in rubbish near Phuket’s Racha Island. The fisherman, Pongsakorn Naksaard, posted a photo and 2 videos of the poor creature on Facebook. One of the videos shows the pile of rubbish more clearly.
The rough translation of Pongsakorn’s caption reads, “A baby whale was found near death near the island… The little one floated into the garbage pile”. Pongsakorn reported the whale to the Phuket Marine Office immediately, but the sperm whale had later disappeared from the spot where he saw it.
The chief of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre, Dr. Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, told The Phuket Express that the centre rescued a young injured sperm whale that lost its mother last year. He said the centre released the little whale back into the sea near Racha Island, and the wale that Pongsakorn spotted might be the same one. Dr. Kongkiat added that he hopes the centre will find the whale soon to conduct a physical examination.
Pollution is a major threat to Thailand’s marine wildlife. Fishing nets discarded in the ocean often kill and injure animals such as dolphins and sea turtles.
Thailand’s world reputation as a tourist destination is another factor in ocean destruction. One wildlife hotspot, Maya Bay, closed for 3 years, and saw a return of several plant and animal species that had disappeared due to tourists overrunning the beach and adjacent areas. Before the closure, boats entering the bay, and anchoring, destroyed much of the natural coral.
Last week, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment listed several threats to the country’s oceans. These included pollution, deteriorating sea water quality, overfishing, and climate change. The minister said the MNRE is “in the process of accelerating conservation work” for Thailand’s oceans.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Israel and Palestine exchange rockets and air strikes again
Phuket Zoo to close down following Covid-19 economic destruction
German man says he was attacked in Chon Buri, witnesses claim he started it
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
5 incredible new hotels in Koh Samui worth packing your bags for
‘Phuket Durian Fair’ promotes Thailand’s popular fruit for tourism
‘Travellers’ caught smuggling cocaine worth millions of baht to Phuket and Bangkok
Thailand to lift 2 – 5pm alcohol sales ban in hotels from July
Young whale spotted caught in rubbish in Phuket
Thais looking forward to travelling again, survey says
Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass CANCELLED. Let’s Party till 2AM!
More drama with Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach vendors
Fare hike on ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan from July 1
Top 5 affordable charter yachts to rent in Phuket
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
European Union praises Thailand’s efforts in migrant workers’ rights
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Thailand’s new cannabis laws, yes, but no, but yes…
Minimum Thai wage up to 650 baht for 16 careers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
- Economy3 days ago
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Lifestyle3 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
Recent comments: