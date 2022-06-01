Phuket
Phuket marine centre works to heal injured sea turtle
A marine centre in Phuket is working to nurse an injured sea turtle back to health. The turtle was spotted washed up by strong waves on the sands of Kata Beach earlier this week. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources arrived on the scene after a hotel staff alerted them of the struggling little snapper.
The DMCR found the turtle’s flippers injured from the turtle getting tangled up in broken fishing nets. They also noticed the turtle was dry. The DMCR officials said the turtle was still young, and they could not identify its gender. The turtle was 44 centimetres long, 46 centimetres wide and weighed 6.7 kilograms. It is said to be an Olive Ridley turtle, a species of sea turtles mostly found in tropical waters.
The DCMR officials have now brought the turtle to an animal rescue centre in the Phuket Marine Biological Center, located in Phuket’s main city district. The officials expect the young snapper to make a full recovery.
Discarded fishing nets pose a danger to several marine animals in Phuket, and other areas of Thailand. In April, a dolphin got stranded on Phuket’s Nai Yang beach with 3 key injuries, one on its tail, one on its side, and one near its mouth. The vet and the national park head who inspected the dolphin both suspected it was likely wounded by a discarded fishing net.
Meanwhile, Thai officials are also worried about the low number of Irrawaddy dolphins in Songkhla Lake, and the Mekong River. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that dolphins often die when they get caught in fishing nets. He said in 2014, there was a campaign to offer buy the nets from the fishermen, using funds from different organisations. He said the campaign appeared to work for some time, as fewer dolphins were found caught in nets. But in recent years, the campaign seems to have stopped being affective.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket marine centre works to heal injured sea turtle
4 Thai Police under investigation after sending woman to jail for growing 1 cannabis plant
Man accidentally shoots himself in the mouth in northeast Thailand
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Pattaya City Mayor election to be re-held in some districts after ballot papers go missing
Bangkok police arrest 6 Taiwanese nationals for crypto fraud
Pork sashimi can kill you, warns Thailand’s Department of Health
Go City tourist app boost to Bangkok
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
Southern Thai man sentenced to almost 5 decades for terrorism and other charges
Top 8 Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Re-open in Thailand | GMT
Foreign arrivals in April show things are looking up for tourism, the economy
Elderly couple in central Thailand has their first wedding photos together
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
American cruise company looking for 1,000 Thai service staff
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime22 hours ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime2 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Crime2 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Crime1 day ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street