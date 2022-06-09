Patong
Official raises awareness on World Oceans Day in Patong
A Thai official spoke about threats to the country’s oceans at an event marking World Oceans Day yesterday in Patong. Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, led the event titled “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean” at Loma Park in Patong Beach. Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Services hosted similar events in 10 coastal provinces.
Varawut announced that the MNRE is “in the process of accelerating conservation work” for Thailand’s oceans. He listed several threats to the country’s oceans including pollution, deteriorating sea water quality, overfishing, and climate change.
The minister said that all sectors of society are “at the heart of ocean recovery and making that recovery balanced and sustainable”.
Pollution is a major threat to Thailand’s marine wildlife. Fishing nets discarded in the ocean often kill and injure animals such as dolphins and sea turtles.
But it’s not just the fishing industry- Thailand’s world reputation as a tourist destination is another factor in ocean destruction. One wildlife hotspot, Maya Bay, closed for 3 years, and saw a return of several plant and animal species that had disappeared due to tourists overrunning the beach and adjacent areas. Before the closure, boats entering the bay, and anchoring, destroyed much of the natural coral.
At the Patong event, Varawut highlighted that marine resources are important for bringing in income to the island province’s people. Several groups signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Marine Waste Management. The groups included government agencies, businesses, and local communities.
The groups vowed to cooperate at reducing waste in 5 of Thailand’s rivers, so that less waste gets into the ocean. The 5 rivers are Thailand’s Bang Pakong, Chao Phraya, Tha Chin, Mekong, and Bang Tu Poon.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Official raises awareness on World Oceans Day in Patong
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
More than 100,000 people register to grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Bangkok target 50,000 new apartment units by 2022
Employment at Thailand’s venues slowly picks up following nightlife reopening
Swedish men get more time with the kids thanks to new ‘Paternity Pledge’
Woman beats 3 year old step daughter to death in Phuket
How to open these 5 popular Thai fruits
Chon Buri teacher allegedly injures student with forced exersises
Governor to introduce intelligent transportation system to resolve Bangkok’s endemic gridlock
Bangkok Marathon returns to city after 2 year pandemic absence
UPDATE: Phuket hospital director speaks at press conference on baby’s broken arm
Thai PM “Are you ready?!” | Good Morning Thailand
What to know before taking the BTS Skytrain and MRT Metro
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Bangkok2 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- Crime1 day ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Tourism3 days ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme