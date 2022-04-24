Phuket
Wildlife workers rescue injured dolphin in Phuket
Tourists and locals at Phuket’s Nai Yang beach, near the Phuket International Airport, spotted a dolphin stranded and grounded in shallow waters this morning. The dolphin had 3 key injuries, one on its tail, one on its side, and one near its mouth. Thalang officials notified the head of Sirinath National Park about the dolphin after the tourists and locals called for help.
Rescue teams then rushed to give the dolphin first aid, lifting it onto a stretcher on the beach so that a marine veterinarian could examine it. The vet and the national park head both suspected the dolphin was likely wounded by a discarded fishing net. The vet told The Phuket News the dolphin was in a weak state, exhausted, but could still flap its tail. The rescuers then moved the dolphin onto a special rescue stretcher, and brought it to a rescue centre in Wichit.
The park head said he has now ordered park officers to regularly patrol the area and keep a lookout for dolphins that might be stressed or stranded.
Thailand struggles to protect its wildlife from human activities. This is particularly true of major tourist hotspots like Phuket. In December last year, more turtle nests were spotted in Phuket than were rarely seen in the days before the pandemic, according to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.
A variety of different sea turtle species were spotted nesting and laying hundreds of eggs around the island throughout 2021. During heavy tourist times, nesting locations are limited, but with the peace and quiet, baby hatchlings can crawl out of their eggs and waddle down the beach to the sea.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s labour ministry hopes to export 50,000 workers
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Amidst Indonesia palm oil crisis, farmers support export ban
Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Wildlife workers rescue injured dolphin in Phuket
Car bomb and gun battle at immigration building on Thai/Myanmar border
Visa Options and Paying Tax as a Foreigner in Thailand
Phuket Yacht destroyed in fire, damage valued around 16 million baht
Thailand’s March exports spike nearly 20% year on year
South Korea to allow eating at movie theatres, indoor gyms
Thailand Drops All Pre and On-Arrival Testing | Weekend Update
In Thailand, more than half of children who die from Covid-19 are under 5
Pattaya’s ‘happy water’ drug problem under fire
Hong Kong to let in non-residents starting May 1, but with quarantine
The Ultimate Blind Taste Test | Cheese Edition
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Crime3 days ago
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
- Thailand3 hours ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Thailand2 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers