Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room

A man has been arrested in Thalang after being caught hiding a stolen motorbike inside his room just hours after it was reported missing.

The theft unfolded yesterday, July 1, when police swooped in on 38 year old Supachai Kaewplod at his residence in the Keha U-Athorn housing estate in Srisoonthorn.

The arrest was led by Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, Superintendent of Thalang Police Station, along with his investigative team.

It all started when 25 year old Suphanat Khuntongkam reported his black-grey Honda Wave 110i motorbike missing. Suphanat, who had parked the bike outside Building 92 at around 5.08am, quickly realised it had been stolen.

Police acted swiftly, reviewing CCTV footage from the area. In the footage, they identified a Thai man pushing the motorbike from Building 92 to Building 78 before entering room number 200/7801. With this critical lead, officers, accompanied by Suphanat, headed to the room where they confronted Supachai.

When the door was opened, Supachai, without hesitation, admitted it was his residence. Inside, officers were greeted by the sight of the stolen motorbike parked in plain view.

Supachai confessed to the crime, explaining that he had noticed the unattended motorbike while walking back from a nearby shop and impulsively decided to take it. No further motive for the theft was provided.

Supachai was arrested and charged with theft at night or receiving stolen goods. He was taken into custody for further legal action, reported The Phuket News.

