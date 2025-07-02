Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips

Viral footage leads to swift action by online child protection unit

July 2, 2025
Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips
The Thai Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) Task Force arrested a 17 year old man for blackmailing his 13 year old girlfriend by posting explicit clips on social media following a quarrel. The arrest took place at 7.30am yesterday, July 1, in the Bangkok Noi district.

The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children-TICAC Task Force coordinated with law enforcement to apprehend the suspect, referred to as A, under a juvenile court warrant issued in Udon Thani province on June 23.

The incident involved the suspect using an online application to communicate with the victim, who is under 15, leading to a relationship. Following a disagreement, the suspect posted images and clips of the girl on various platforms.

The police have taken measures to assist the victim, ensuring her protection and psychological support through NGOs and related agencies. This action aims to mitigate the adverse effects of cyberbullying, which can lead to depression and other severe consequences.

The TICAC Task Force is actively working to block the distribution channels of the inappropriate content and is committed to safeguarding the youth from online threats that could impact their future.

Online bullying, often facilitated by technology, presents unique challenges as it can be persistent and anonymous, sometimes originating from close contacts. The community is urged to intervene and offer support when witnessing such incidents, emphasising a collective stand against child exploitation and cyberbullying.

The police have charged the suspect with several offences, including unlawfully taking a minor under 15 away from their guardians for indecent purposes, sexual assault of a minor, regardless of consent, and recording or distributing the indecent acts for personal gain.

The suspect is being held at Nam Som Police Station in Udon Thani province for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police apprehended a transgender person identified as Metinee, also known as Kantong, for allegedly creating fake online profiles to sell explicit content on Twitter.

