Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on ‘brand-new’ shaver

Victim warns shoppers to read reviews before clicking buy

Photo via Facebook/ หัวหินปราณ บ้านเรา

A Thai woman in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan took to social media to share her shocking online shopping experience after discovering what she suspected was pubic hair from an unidentified person on what was supposed to be a brand-new shaver.

The 44 year old woman, Chompoonuch Wanchana, posted a video of the disturbing unboxing on her Facebook account. In the clip, Chompoonuch unwrapped the shaver, which she had purchased from an e-commerce platform, and displayed visible confusion.

“Look at this. I bought this shaver from an app that starts with ‘S’ and has an orange logo. I tried to understand when there was no charger or any accessories included, but I can’t accept receiving this unwanted gift. There’s hair on it! So confusing! The hairs are very long and dark!”

The video quickly attracted attention from her followers and several Thai news outlets. Speaking to Workpoint News, Chompoonuch explained that she recorded the unboxing in case there were any problems so that she could return the item. As it turned out, there certainly was.

She initially noticed the lack of expected items such as a charger, accessories, or a user manual, but continued to examine the device. To her horror, she found multiple strands of hair on it, some of which she suspected might be pubic hair.

Brand-new shaver comes with hairy surprise
Photo via Facebook/ ชมพูนุช วันชนะ

Chompoonuch contacted the store, sent them the video, and requested a replacement. While the shop agreed to send her a new shaver, they refused to take back the original one.

She suspected that someone had secretly used the product before it arrived, noting that no one should ever test such personal equipment before delivery.

Online shoppers warned afte woman finds hair in shaver
Photo via Facebook/ ชมพูนุช วันชนะ

Chompoonuch said she posted the video not to shame the seller, but to warn other online shoppers to read reviews and choose reputable stores when ordering products online.

In a separate case of online shopping gone wrong, an elderly Thai man reportedly ordered a denture for 650 baht under a “buy one, get one” promotion, only to receive a set of fake teeth that looked more like a toy than a medical product.

Hair found in brand-new shaver
Photo via Facebook/ หัวหินปราณ บ้านเรา

2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
