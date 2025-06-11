Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

Vehicle parked at Phuket Airport but all windows heavily tinted

date 2025-06-11
108
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car
Thai netizens are divided after a video of a foreign couple in Phuket having sex in their car went viral on Thai social media today, June 11.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the incident took place in a vehicle parked outside Phuket International Airport. The page stated in the post…

“Disgusting!’ The car is shaking! They’re having sex in a car parked outside Phuket Airport! The couple are believed to be foreigners.”

A witness noticed the car shaking and, upon closer inspection, realised what the couple was doing. He then filmed the pair engaging in intercourse in the driver’s seat.

Although all the car windows were heavily tinted and should have obscured the act from public view, the witness may have been able to see inside because he had parked his own vehicle next to theirs. The videos from the witness were attached in the comment section.

Foreign couple criticised for having sex in car parked at Phuket airport
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Many netizens criticised the couple for committing an indecent act in a public place. Others, however, disagreed, arguing that the couple were inside a private vehicle and had taken measures to remain unseen. The comments section reflected this clash of opinion…

“They did it in their car! What’s the problem? Foreigners are always blamed, huh?”

“We should just ignore it. It’s not a big deal. They had sex in their car, and yet someone still secretly filmed them.”

“Foreigners always dare to break Thai laws. They think they can do anything if they have enough money.”

“The person who filmed the video is psycho. A car is like a home. Their privacy was violated.”

“No one should have sex in public, but no one should be secretly filmed either. Maybe they thought the tinted windows made it private. They didn’t do it on the beach or in an open space.”

“This is a car park at the airport. Couldn’t they wait until they got to a hotel? Even if it was in a car, it’s still a public area. Can foreigners do whatever they want?”

Foreign couple sex in car Phuket airport
Photo by Strelciuc Dumitru via Canva

According to Thai law, anyone who witnesses sexual activity in a vehicle parked in a public place is entitled to file a complaint. The act is deemed a violation of Section 388 of the Criminal Law: public indecency, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

However, the person who filmed and shared the video online could also face legal consequences. Under Section 14(5) of the Computer Crimes Act, they could face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

date 2025-06-11
