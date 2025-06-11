Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

TikTok video shows man following sedan on foot on Kathu road

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
11 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
A strange and amusing moment captured on TikTok has taken the Internet by storm, as a young man in Phuket gained viral attention for his quirky behaviour at a traffic light intersection.

The video, shared by a TikTok user named Pond, shows the man standing at a red light on Wichit Songkhram Road in Kathu subdistrict, pretending to drive behind a grey sedan.

As the light turns green, the sedan moves off towards Prince of Songkla University, and the man starts running after the car, stopping at the university’s entrance.

The video quickly caught the attention of local netizens, with many expressing amusement at his unusual behaviour.

“I see this guy all the time at the intersection.”

“Sometimes he talks to himself, other times he follows cars like this. At least he’s following the traffic rules!”

Others joined in with humorous jabs, teasing the young man’s apparent “driving skills.”

“He’s got great initial power, but his final power is weak!”

“Did he fill up with 95 or 91 petrol?”

The original poster shared more details about the man’s regular appearances at the intersection.

“Normally, he stands at this red light, talking to himself or waiting. Yesterday, around 4pm, I was behind the grey sedan, and he suddenly ran to stand behind the car. It looked like he imagined himself driving when the light turned red.”

The poster continued, saying that the man even wore a blue raincoat the following day and stood at the same spot again. When the light turned green, he followed the car in his usual fashion, reported The Phuket News.

While some have found humour in the man’s antics, others have expressed concern for his well-being, as his behaviour seems to suggest a degree of confusion.

Whether it’s a quirky habit or something more serious, the mystery of the “phantom driver” continues to baffle and entertain those who regularly see him at the intersection.

