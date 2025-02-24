Foreign couple urged to use hotel for sex instead of Pattaya Beach

Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A Thai man urged foreigners to return to their hotel for sex rather than engage in public indecency after he and four friends caught a foreign couple having sex on Krating Lai Beach in Pattaya.

Witnesses shared a video of the explicit act with Thai news agencies on February 22 where it quickly went viral on Thai social media. The indecent act took place on the rocks of the beach.

The couple may have believed that the rocks and trees would conceal them but their loud noises attracted the attention of Thai tourists.

One of the witnesses, an 18 year old Thai man named Bew, told PPTV HD that he and four friends were sitting on the beach in the evening to enjoy the atmosphere. They chose to sit among a crowd for safety, as the beach was quiet and dark at the time.

While they were talking, they heard the noises of a woman and suspected that she was in danger. They searched for the source of the sound and spotted a half-naked foreign woman, followed by her naked boyfriend. The couple was having sex near the rocks.

Other beachgoers also began to notice their activity due to the loud noises. One of Bew’s friends recorded a video of them, and the couple noticed it.

Thai tourist caught foreign couple in public sex in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

However, they did not stop. They continued until they finished and then walked into the sea to clean themselves. During the interview, Bew remarked…

“I did not expect that anyone would dare to have sex on the beach with so many people around. It was shocking to me. They should go to a hotel for that.”

Foreign couple caught having sex on beach in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

PPTV HD reported that this was not the first lewd act on Krating Lai Beach, as the area is quiet and dark at night, leading some couples to see it as an opportunity for public sex.

Foreign couple urged to use hotel rather then public sex on Pattaya beach
Krating Lai Beach in Pattaya | Photo via PPTV HD

Bew and his friends did not file a police report. However, if they had, the foreign couple could have faced a fine of up to 5,000 baht for public indecency under Section 338 of the Criminal Law.

