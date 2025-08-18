Thai flying trainer dies after Phuket glider crash with Russian student

Investigation into accident cause continues, while aviation community mourns loss of respected instructor

A Thai flying trainer died in hospital today, August 18, after he and his Russian student crashed a glider on the side of a road in the Thalang district of Phuket yesterday, August 17.

The accident occurred at around 4.30pm along the Mueang Mai–Paklok Road near Phuket Airpark in the Paklok sub-district. Two people were injured, 40 year old Thai flying trainer Surasak Chana and his 36 year old Russian student, Sergei Razukov.

Surasak was reported to be in critical condition with a severe head injury and a broken left ankle, while the Russian national suffered only minor injuries.

Surasak, who was both manager and lead flying trainer at Phuket Airpark, had taken off with his student at around 2pm for a training session. The lesson continued until the accident occurred.

According to a witness, he heard a loud noise while driving home, which is just 200 metres from the crash site. Initially, he mistook the noise for a transformer explosion, but realised it was the glider crash just as he arrived home.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though officials suspect an engine failure.

The official Facebook page of Phuket Airpark announced this morning, August 18, that Surasak had succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The Russian student is now in a stable condition. The airpark also pledged to keep followers updated on the results of the investigation.

In January this year, another aviation-related tragedy was reported in Phuket when a Thai parasailing staff member fell to his death from the height of a 15-storey building while assisting a foreign tourist. The tourist was saved by quick action from other staff.

In a separate case in December 2024, a Chinese man died during a paragliding competition in the northern province of Phetchabun after his parachute spun and became entangled, causing him to fall.

Another aviation accident was reported in the Isaan province of Bueng Kan in June 2023. In this case, a Thai man was flying above the Mekong River when he unexpectedly fell into the water. A boat driver and a jet skier rushed to help the victim and took him to hospital, where he later died.

