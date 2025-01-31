Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

Puntid Tantivangphaisal49 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
76 1 minute read
Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Koh Planner

Passengers on a Thai airline flight endured terrifying, life-threatening moments yesterday when their aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport due to engine failure.

The flight, carrying 150 passengers and crew, was approaching Phuket yesterday, January 30, when one of its engines malfunctioned, prompting immediate action from the flight crew. Despite the alarming situation, all onboard escaped unharmed thanks to the calm and professional response of the pilots and cabin crew.

The Thai Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the incident.

“The crew acted swiftly and ensured the safety of all on board.”

One shaken passenger recounted the tense moments before landing.

“It was scary, but I trusted the pilots.”

As the cause of the failure remains unknown, aviation officials have launched an investigation to determine what went wrong. The airline has pledged full cooperation, with initial reports suggesting that no technical irregularities were detected before takeoff.

The emergency adds to the challenges faced by the airline, which has maintained a strong safety record over the years. However, aviation experts warn that engine malfunctions, while rare, are a stark reminder of the risks inherent in air travel.

Passengers and industry analysts are calling for greater transparency in safety procedures to reassure travellers. Some experts stress the importance of clear communication between airlines and passengers during such crises, ensuring that travellers remain informed and calm.

In a statement following the incident, the airline reaffirmed its commitment to safety, promising a thorough review of protocols to prevent future occurrences.

With investigations now underway, the focus is on identifying the root cause of the failure and implementing preventative measures to maintain confidence in airline safety, reported The Pinnacle Gazette.

In similar news, a Thai worker returning from Taiwan experienced hallucinations and attempted to open the emergency exit mid-flight. The incident unfolded on a Thai Airways flight.

