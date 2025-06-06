Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand

Li Jian was brought back to Pattaya after being found in Chanthaburi

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
16 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Chinese fraud suspect made a daring escape from a Pattaya police station in the dead of night — by leaping out of a second-floor window.

The 38 year old man, identified as Li Jian, was being questioned at Pattaya City Police Station in Soi 9 at around 1.30am yesterday, June 5, when he pulled off a stunt straight out of an action film.

“Li said he needed to contact a friend for legal help,” recalled Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphiphop, who was interrogating the suspect at the time. “The next moment, he ran and jumped out the window.”

Kriangkrai gave chase but crashed onto a marble bench during the pursuit and injured himself. Despite his efforts, Li vanished into the streets near Pattaya Second Road.

A full-scale manhunt was immediately launched. Police reviewed CCTV footage and mobilised teams across the city in a bid to track the fugitive down.

Yesterday evening, at around 7.30pm, Pattaya City Police confirmed that Li had been recaptured. He was found hiding at a hotel on Maharaj Road in Chanthaburi’s Talat subdistrict, nearly 200 kilometres away. Officers say he hired a taxi for 4,000 baht to flee the resort town, possibly aiming to cross the Cambodian border.

His escape route was anything but straightforward. According to investigators, Li used a songthaew, followed by a motorcycle taxi, then another vehicle to get to Pattaya North before continuing his journey to Chanthaburi.

Li was returned to Pattaya at 12.46am today, June 6, reportedly appearing tense and keeping his head down.

Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya Police, admitted the escape was a “procedural lapse” but praised the rapid coordination between Pattaya and Chanthaburi police that led to Li’s capture.

“I am also concerned about the injured investigator who tried to stop the suspect despite being seriously hurt,” he said.

Li is accused of defrauding a friend, with the case still under investigation. Police are now questioning how he managed to fund his flight and whether others were involved, reported The Pattaya News.

The incident has triggered scrutiny over security protocols at the station, with officials vowing to tighten procedures to prevent further escapes.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
16 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
