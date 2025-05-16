Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

Residents in a quiet Chalong neighbourhood were left rattled yesterday after a drunk man unleashed a barrage of gunfire into the sky, sparking panic and drawing a heavy police response.

At around 3.55pm yesterday, May 15, police were called to Village 3 in Soi Palai after terrified locals reported hearing more than 10 gunshots echoing through the residential area. Fearing the situation could spiral out of control, residents urgently pleaded for officers to intervene.

When police arrived, they discovered the gunman, identified as 63 year old Songphon Thongluen, inside his home, reportedly heavily intoxicated. Officers immediately locked down the area, preventing curious onlookers from getting too close in case the armed man posed further danger.

With tensions high, police opted for a non-violent approach. Using negotiation tactics and with assistance from Songphon’s relatives, they were able to defuse the situation and coax the pensioner into surrendering peacefully.

A subsequent search of the property uncovered two firearms, which were seized as evidence.

Songphon was taken into custody and escorted to Chalong Police Station, where he now faces a string of charges related to illegal firearm use and public endangerment. No injuries were reported, but residents described the ordeal as deeply unsettling.

One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “It sounded like fireworks at first, but then we realised it was gunfire. We were scared he’d start shooting at people.”

Officers praised the quick thinking of locals who called for help and stressed the importance of staying calm and allowing police to handle dangerous situations.

“We managed to avoid a potential tragedy thanks to the coordinated response and cooperation from the man’s family,” said a police spokesperson.

This shocking incident has once again raised concerns about unregulated firearm possession and the dangers of alcohol-fuelled violence in residential areas.

As investigations continue, Songphon remains in custody while police prepare charges and review the legality of the seized weapons, reported The Phuket News.