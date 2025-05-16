Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

A pensioner, heavily intoxicated, caused chaos in a Phuket neighbourhood when he fired a gun into the air

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
72 1 minute read
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Residents in a quiet Chalong neighbourhood were left rattled yesterday after a drunk man unleashed a barrage of gunfire into the sky, sparking panic and drawing a heavy police response.

At around 3.55pm yesterday, May 15, police were called to Village 3 in Soi Palai after terrified locals reported hearing more than 10 gunshots echoing through the residential area. Fearing the situation could spiral out of control, residents urgently pleaded for officers to intervene.

When police arrived, they discovered the gunman, identified as 63 year old Songphon Thongluen, inside his home, reportedly heavily intoxicated. Officers immediately locked down the area, preventing curious onlookers from getting too close in case the armed man posed further danger.

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong | News by Thaiger

With tensions high, police opted for a non-violent approach. Using negotiation tactics and with assistance from Songphon’s relatives, they were able to defuse the situation and coax the pensioner into surrendering peacefully.

A subsequent search of the property uncovered two firearms, which were seized as evidence.

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong | News by Thaiger

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong | News by Thaiger

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong | News by Thaiger

Songphon was taken into custody and escorted to Chalong Police Station, where he now faces a string of charges related to illegal firearm use and public endangerment. No injuries were reported, but residents described the ordeal as deeply unsettling.

One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “It sounded like fireworks at first, but then we realised it was gunfire. We were scared he’d start shooting at people.”

Officers praised the quick thinking of locals who called for help and stressed the importance of staying calm and allowing police to handle dangerous situations.

“We managed to avoid a potential tragedy thanks to the coordinated response and cooperation from the man’s family,” said a police spokesperson.

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong | News by Thaiger

This shocking incident has once again raised concerns about unregulated firearm possession and the dangers of alcohol-fuelled violence in residential areas.

As investigations continue, Songphon remains in custody while police prepare charges and review the legality of the seized weapons, reported The Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict Thailand News

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

6 seconds ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong Phuket News

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

8 minutes ago
Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive Pattaya News

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

2 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest Thailand News

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

2 hours ago
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs Business News

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

2 hours ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal Pattaya News

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

2 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

2 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery Thailand News

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

3 hours ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns Bangkok News

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

3 hours ago
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

3 hours ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

4 hours ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

4 hours ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

6 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

20 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple

21 hours ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand Crime News

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

21 hours ago
Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand Crime News

Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

22 hours ago
Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims Crime News

Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

22 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow Business News

Thailand’s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

22 hours ago
Suspected fake chicken eggs cause alarm in Nong Khai Thailand News

Suspected fake chicken eggs cause alarm in Nong Khai

22 hours ago
Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations Crime News

Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations

22 hours ago
Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop Crime News

Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop

22 hours ago
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

22 hours ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

1 day ago
Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

2 days ago
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

2 days ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x