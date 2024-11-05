Taxi driver caught with drugs and knives at Phuket Airport

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A taxi driver was apprehended at Phuket International Airport after a routine checkpoint revealed knives and two methamphetamine pills in his vehicle. This incident unfolded yesterday, November 4, during a security sweep conducted by the airport’s security team alongside Sakhu Police.

The checkpoint operation, running from 10am to midday, was established to uphold traffic laws and deter any illegal substances or items from being brought onto airport grounds. The inspection led officers to halt a sedan bearing Songkhla licence plates.

Advertisements

Upon searching the car, officers uncovered two meth pills, two spur knives, and a golf club. The driver, identified only as Wirach by the police, was promptly detained and escorted to Sakhu Police Station for further legal action.

This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by airport security and local police to ensure the safety and legality of activities within and around the airport premises, highlighting the vigilance required to maintain security standards.

Such collaborative efforts between airport security and law enforcement are crucial in preventing the entry of prohibited items and substances, safeguarding both airport operations and the broader community, reported Phuket News.

Niwat Rungsakorn, Governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, with Police Major General Chotiwat Luengwilai and Police Colonel Somjet Manboot, announced the successful capture of 2,046,000 meth pills on October 28 at the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Police Headquarters. In other news, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and Thai Customs officials arrested three drug smuggling foreigners, two Malaysians and one Singaporean, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok for attempting to smuggle cannabis to Italy and the UK. Advertisements