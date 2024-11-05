Trang Airport terminal to open by late 2025 amid project delays

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Transport Ministry directed an expedited effort to complete the new passenger terminal at Trang Airport, aiming for its operation by the close of next year.

This directive comes from Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, following a petition from a civic group in the southern province urging the government to resume the 1.6-billion-baht project, halted by the contractor about six months ago near its completion.

Advertisements

The new terminal is vital to a more extensive project to modernise Trang Airport. This includes plans to expand the runway and enhance the airport’s facilities. The terminal is designed to accommodate 1,200 passengers per hour, translating roughly to 3.4 million passengers annually. It will boast two aircraft concourses and a parking facility for 1,000 vehicles.

“The new terminal must be operational by the end of 2025 to support the growth of the province’s tourism sector.”

Manaporn emphasised the need for coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to evaluate the airport’s handling systems for aircraft, cargo, and passengers. This review would also consider integrating immigration, customs, health, and animal quarantine checkpoints to facilitate future international flights.

Additionally, plans are underway to extend the airport’s current 2,100-metre runway to 2,990 metres, incorporating new electrical systems to manage up to 14 mid-sized aircraft simultaneously, including models like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. The runway enhancement is 36% complete, with a target completion date of January 2026.

“The upgraded runway will allow the airport to accommodate larger aircraft, providing the public with more options and competitive pricing.”

Advertisements

Danai Raungsorn, the Director-General of the Department of Airports (DoA), attributed the delay in the terminal’s construction to the contractor’s financial difficulties. He noted that a warning was issued to the contractor on April 22, outlining the terms for contract termination and associated penalties.

“Despite assurances from the contractor to resume work by October 5, no progress has been made since our last meeting.”

A committee within the DoA resolved to terminate the contract on October 30. The board is currently in the process of selecting new contractors to ensure the project’s completion within the stipulated timeframe, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why is the completion of Trang Airport’s new terminal crucial for the region’s tourism? The terminal’s completion aims to support tourism growth by modernizing infrastructure to handle increased passenger traffic effectively. How could the runway expansion impact the local economy and travel options? By accommodating larger aircraft, the expansion may boost the local economy through increased tourism and competitive flight options. What challenges did the Trang Airport terminal project face that led to delays? Financial difficulties of the contractor caused a halt in construction, necessitating a change in contractors to resume progress. How might integrating international flight facilities transform Trang Airport’s role in aviation? Adding international facilities could position Trang Airport as a key regional hub, enhancing its connectivity and global reach. What if the terminal isn’t completed on schedule? How might this affect airport operations? Delays could hinder capacity expansion, affecting tourism growth and regional economic development.