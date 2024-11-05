Pet dog turned blind after vet visit in Central Thailand

Photo courtesy of banmuang

A 57 year old Thai man filed a formal complaint with the president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Pathum Thani. He is seeking justice for his pet dog, which was blinded following a trim at a veterinary clinic on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road.

Athit Ritsitthangkun reported the incident to Paveena Hongsakul yesterday, November 4 at 5pm, asking for justice for his beloved pet dog named Nong Yak Dai, a female Shih Tzu of over 10 years old.

Advertisements

On August 23, Athit took Nong Yak Dai to the vet at a clinic on the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road for a bath and a trim. After taking the dog home, he found that the pet lost vision in both eyes and had walked into objects.

“When I contacted the clinic and looked at the CCTV footage, I found that on the day of the incident, after the clinic staff took the dog to bathe and trim its fur, they did not follow the proper protocol, not wearing a neck and body strap, causing the dog to fall off the grooming table. They tried to seize my dog with their hands, but Nong Yak Dai hit the floor before being locked in the cage for almost one hour.

“While watching the CCTV footage, two other staff went with me as witnesses, and the clinic called the staff who bathed and groomed the dog that day to ask about the incident. The staff admitted that they let the dog fall by negligence. I asked for someone to take responsibility, and the hospital said that they would nurse the dog back to health.”

Athit stated that when he took Nong Yak Dai ​​to the hospital, the dog was very scared, so he asked the hospital to arrange for the dog to be treated somewhere else. The hospital sent the pet dog to their branch on Rama 9 Road where she stayed for treatment for almost 10 days.

Deteriorating health

Advertisements

“I visited her and saw that my dog’s condition was getting worse every day. When she finally came back home, her condition was even worse. She was peeing and pooping in the wrong places, her back was bent, her legs were damaged, and she couldn’t walk normally. She couldn’t eat by herself and had to be fed. I think my dog was in shock because while she was in the hospital, she was kept in a small cage with many large dogs barking at her all the time.”

According to Athit, the hospital did not provide any formal written guarantee that they would take care of the dog until she made a full recovery. Athit filed a record with the Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station as evidence. He believes that the owner of the vet clinic does not know about the incident, otherwise, the appropriate action would have been taken, reported Banmuang.

Police Colonel Prinya Thongma, Superintendent of Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, was put in charge of Athit’s case.

The Paveena Foundation can be contacted at 1134 and 098 478 8991. The Paveena Foundation will follow up on the progress.

More to follow…