German tourist crashes, injures cop at Pattaya checkpoint

Picture courtesy of Screenshot from TV

A startling incident unfolded in Pattaya when a German tourist was arrested following a dramatic crash at a police checkpoint on Jomtien Road, Bang Lamung district, early yesterday. The crash left a traffic policeman seriously injured and prompted an extensive police pursuit.

The incident occurred at 2.20am yesterday, November 2, when 30 year old Christopher Maximilian Walther, riding a Honda CB 650 big bike with a Bangkok licence plate, disregarded an alcohol checkpoint. In a reckless attempt to evade law enforcement, he accelerated through the checkpoint, tragically colliding with Police Lieutenant Rapeephat Phrommint, a deputy inspector of traffic police.

Advertisements

The impact of the crash knocked the officer off his feet, resulting in a severe head injury as he hit the ground. Rescue teams promptly transported him to Pattaya City Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for a small amount of bleeding in the brain and a minor fracture behind his nasal cavity. Medical staff have indicated that he will remain under observation for several days.

Following the crash, Walther abandoned his motorcycle and fled into nearby bushes, eventually making his way to Jomtien Beach. A substantial force of around 50 police officers initiated a search, ultimately apprehending him as he emerged from the water at the beach.

At the police station, Walther refused to undergo an alcohol test, leading to his transfer to a hospital for testing. The results revealed his blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit, confirming his intoxication at the time of the crash, reported Bangkok Post.

Walther now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving causing harm, property damage, fleeing the scene, violating traffic laws, and resisting arrest. Despite the evidence, he has denied all charges against him.

In related news, chaos erupted on Rural Road 2081, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, as a pickup truck careened into a police vehicle on March 2 at 12.06am, leaving two officers injured.

Advertisements